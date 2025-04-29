Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Wordle Answers (April 29, 2025): Is today's Wordle giving you a hard time? No problem! In this article, you will find some hints and the final answer to help you solve it on your own.

If you need a way to boast your vocabulary skills, Wordle is one of the best ways to do so. You have six attempts to guess a 5-letter word that changes every day.

However, if you're stuck on today's word, we'll give you some hints to guide you in the right direction. If that doesn't help, we also have today's Wordle answers in this article.

Ready to crack April 29, 2025 Wordle #1410?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Tuesday, April 29, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find the Wordle answers for Monday, April 28, 2025, here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Let these Wordle hints guide you as you work to solve today’s word:

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 1 vowel.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There is one letter that is repeated twice.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "Perfect happiness"

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's Wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “B”.

If you’re having trouble solving today’s Wordle, try our Wordle Solver.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Are you stuck on the last turn? We have the Wordle answer right below.

Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, April 29, 2025, is: BLISS

If you solved it, fantastic! If not, no big deal — tomorrow’s puzzle is just around the corner.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

Wondering how you stack up against other Wordle players?

Wordlebot says that the average number of guesses for today's Wordle answer is 3.7. Approximately 35.5% of players solved it in 3 or fewer guesses.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 59.8. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 81.9. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's Wordle answer "BLISS":

Bliss refers to a state of extreme happiness or joy, often associated with a sense of peace and contentment.

The word "bliss" has roots in Old English "blīths," meaning joy, and is connected to similar words in other Germanic languages.

In religious or spiritual contexts, bliss is often described as a divine happiness or a state of perfect joy experienced in communion with the divine.

Bliss is commonly used in literature and poetry to evoke feelings of ecstasy and ideal happiness, often contrasting with sorrow or suffering.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

Forgot to play yesterday?

The Wordle answer for April 28, 2025, was DUMMY.

Wordlebot told me that around 10.2% of players got the answer in less than 3 turns. The average turns taken to solve it was 4.3.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous Wordle answers? Here is a complete list of Wordle answers from the last five days:

The NYT hosts other word games that are just as fun as Wordle, like Spelling Bee, Connections, and the famous NYT Crosswords.

If you need help solving any of these games, we have built tools like the Spelling Bee Solver, Connections Helper, and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini to help you out.

About the author Suryadeepto Sengupta Suryadeepto Sengupta is a Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda by profession, and a software engineer by education.

With a passion for video games from a young age, he prefers single-player titles with amazing stories and a rich world. From the business model of indie devs and AAA studios to the in-depth lore behind a game or the sheer brilliance of the gameplay design, Suryadeepto is always up for an extended discussion in and around the great video game industry. Know More

