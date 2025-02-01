Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Saturday, February 01, 2025

Wordle Answers #1323 (February 01, 2025): In this article, you will find Wordle answers and hints for February 01, 2025.

Wordle presents a new puzzle daily, challenging players to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. It is a fantastic game to showcase your vocabulary, but it can often be quite challenging.

We will provide all the necessary hints and clues before revealing the word, so you can try to solve it yourself. We will also analyze today's Wordle difficulty and share some interesting facts about the word.

Let's dive into solving today's Wordle #1323 (February 01, 2025) with a little help from us.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Saturday, February 01, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find Wordle answers for Friday, January 31, 2025 here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Today's Wordle answer is just below. But first, here are three hints to help you get there without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 2 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There are no repeated letters.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "A cylindrical mechanical fastener that attaches multiple parts together by fitting through a hole and deforming the head(s) at either end."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “R”.

If you still need help with today's Wordle Answer, you can try our Wordle Solver.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Last warning for spoilers! The Wordle answer for today is just one scroll away.

Ready?

Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, February 01, 2025, is: RIVET

If you got it right, congratulations! If not, don't worry—there's always tomorrow's puzzle to tackle.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

How did you fare amongst with other players?

According to Wordlebot, the average number of guesses taken to get to today's answer in normal mode is 3.8. Around 29.5% of players solved the answer in 3 or fewer turns.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 60.0. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 83.0. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's wordle answer "RIVET":

A rivet is a mechanical fastener used to join two or more materials together, commonly made of metal.

The word "rivet" originates from the Old French word "river," meaning to fasten or secure.

Rivets have been used in construction and manufacturing for centuries, notably in the assembly of bridges, aircraft, and various machinery.

There are different types of rivets, including solid, blind, and pop rivets, each serving specific applications based on strength and accessibility.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

Did you miss yesterday's Wordle #1322? Or playing from a different timezone? No worries, we've got you covered!

The wordle answer for 31 January 2025 was TOAST.

According to wordlebot, the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer in normal mode is 3.7. Around 36.8% of players solved the answer in 3 or fewer turns.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous wordle answers? Here is a complete list of wordle answers from last 5 days:

Wordle #1322, 31 January 2025: TOAST

Wordle #1321, 30 January 2025: FALSE

Wordle #1320, 29 January 2025: UDDER

Wordle #1319, 28 January 2025: FEVER

Wordle #1318, 27 January 2025: SHUNT

Similarly to Wordle, there are other word games hosted by NYT that are equally fun like Spelling Bee, Connections and the famous NYT Crosswords.

If you need help to solve either of these games, we have built tools like the Spelling Bee Solver, Connections Helper and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini to help you out.

