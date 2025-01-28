Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Wordle Answers #1319 (January 28, 2025): In this article, you will find Wordle answers and hints for January 28, 2025.

Wordle presents a new puzzle daily, challenging players to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. It is a fantastic game to showcase your vocabulary, but it can often be quite challenging.

We will provide all the necessary hints and clues before revealing the word, so you can try to solve it yourself. We will also analyze today's Wordle difficulty and share some interesting facts about the word.

Let's dive into solving today's Wordle #1319 (January 28, 2025) with a little help from us.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Tuesday, January 28, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find Wordle answers for Monday, January 27, 2025 here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Today's Wordle answer is just below. But first, here are three hints to help you get there without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 2 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There is one letter that is repeated twice.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "A higher than normal body temperature of a person (or, generally, a mammal), usually caused by disease."

Some synonyms for today’s word are "excitation" and "excitement".

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “F”.

If you still need help with today's Wordle Answer, you can try our Wordle Solver.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Last warning for spoilers! The Wordle answer for today is just one scroll away.

Ready?

Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, January 28, 2025, is: FEVER

If you got it right, congratulations! If not, don't worry—there's always tomorrow's puzzle to tackle.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

How did you fare amongst with other players?

According to Wordlebot, the average number of guesses taken to get to today's answer in normal mode is 4.6. Around 8.2% of players solved the answer in 3 or fewer turns.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 41.0. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 83.0. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's wordle answer "FEVER":

The word "fever" originates from the Latin word "febris," which means a condition of increased body temperature.

Fever is often a symptom of an underlying condition, commonly an infection, as the body's immune response raises the temperature to help fight off pathogens.

Fever can be classified as low-grade, moderate, or high-grade, depending on the temperature level and duration.

In many cultures, fever has been viewed both as a sign of illness and as a natural healing response, with various traditional remedies used to manage it.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

Did you miss yesterday's Wordle #1318? Or playing from a different timezone? No worries, we've got you covered!

The wordle answer for 27 January 2025 was SHUNT.

According to wordlebot, the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer in normal mode is 3.5. Around 41.0% of players solved the answer in 3 or fewer turns.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous wordle answers? Here is a complete list of wordle answers from last 5 days:

Wordle #1318, 27 January 2025: SHUNT

Wordle #1317, 26 January 2025: SUNNY

Wordle #1316, 25 January 2025: CRISP

Wordle #1315, 24 January 2025: CREPE

Wordle #1314, 23 January 2025: UPPER

Similarly to Wordle, there are other word games hosted by NYT that are equally fun like Spelling Bee, Connections and the famous NYT Crosswords.

If you need help to solve either of these games, we have built tools like the Spelling Bee Solver, Connections Helper and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini to help you out.

