Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues, and Answer For Sunday, January 26, 2025

Wordle Hints (January 26, 2025): Having trouble with today's Wordle? No need to worry! Here are the hints and solutions to help you solve it yourself. Every day, Wordle challenges players to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. Although simple, it can be surprisingly tricky.

We’ll provide essential hints and clues before revealing the solution, giving you a chance to solve it first. We’ll also review today’s Wordle difficulty and uncover some fascinating facts about the word.

Let's get started with today's hints and answers for Wordle #1317.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Sunday, January 26, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find the Wordle answers for Saturday, January 25, 2025, here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Here are the Wordle hints to help you get today's word:

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 1 vowel.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There is one letter that is repeated twice.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "A sunfish."

Some synonyms for today’s word are "bright" and "cheerful".

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “S”.

Our Wordle Solver has all words that are accepted by Wordle. Check it out to narrow down your options.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

If you haven't solved it yet, view the Wordle answer below:

Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, January 26, 2025, is: SUNNY

Well done if you got the answer right! If not, don’t fret — tomorrow’s Wordle awaits.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

Want to see how your Wordle skills compare to others?

According to Wordlebot, today's answer was guessed in an average of 3.8 attempts. Roughly 26.9% of players cracked it within 3 guesses.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 52.1. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 83.7. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's Wordle answer "SUNNY":

The word "sunny" describes weather characterized by sunshine and clear skies, often associated with warmth and pleasantness.

"Sunny" is often used metaphorically to describe a cheerful or optimistic disposition.

The term "sunny" can also be used in various cultural contexts, such as naming places or in idioms like "sunny side up," referring to a style of cooking eggs.

In popular music, "sunny" appears in song titles and lyrics to evoke feelings of joy and brightness.

Yesterday Wordle Answers (January 25, 2025)

Weren't able to play yesterday's Wordle #1316? Don't fret!

The Wordle answer for yesterday, January 25, 2025, was CRISP.

Wordlebot shows that the average number of guesses for yesterday's answer was 3.4, with 45.1% of players solving it within three turns.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous Wordle answers? Here is a complete list of Wordle answers from the last 5 days:

If you're a fan of word games, there are many more awesome games hosted by the New York Times every day. Check out our tools to help you solve them:

Are you struggling with words while playing Wordle? Try our Wordle Solver to help you narrow down your options.