Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Wordle Answers #1312 (January 21, 2025): In this article, you will find Wordle answers and hints for January 21, 2025.

Wordle presents a new puzzle daily, challenging players to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. It is a fantastic game to showcase your vocabulary, but it can often be quite challenging.

We will provide all the necessary hints and clues before revealing the word, so you can try to solve it yourself. We will also analyze today's Wordle difficulty and share some interesting facts about the word.

Let's dive into solving today's Wordle #1312 (January 21, 2025) with a little help from us.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Tuesday, January 21, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find Wordle answers for Monday, January 20, 2025 here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Today's Wordle answer is just below. But first, here are three hints to help you get there without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 2 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There is one letter that is repeated twice.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "A sweet glaze made primarily of sugar and often flavored, typically used for baked goods; frosting."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “I”.

If you still need help with today's Wordle Answer, you can try our Wordle Solver.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Last warning for spoilers! The Wordle answer for today is just one scroll away.

Ready?

Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, January 21, 2025, is: ICING

If you got it right, congratulations! If not, don't worry—there's always tomorrow's puzzle to tackle.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

How did you fare amongst with other players?

According to Wordlebot, the average number of guesses taken to get to today's answer in normal mode is 4.0. Around 25.2% of players solved the answer in 3 or fewer turns.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 58.1. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 78.0. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's wordle answer "ICING":

Icing refers to a sweet, often creamy coating applied to cakes, cookies, and pastries, made primarily from sugar and liquid.

The process of icing can include techniques such as spreading, pouring, or piping, each yielding different visual effects and textures.

Icing can be flavored with various extracts, cocoa, or fruit purees, enabling a wide variety of tastes and styles.

The term "icing on the cake" is an idiomatic expression signifying an additional benefit or positive aspect that enhances a situation.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

Did you miss yesterday's Wordle #1311? Or playing from a different timezone? No worries, we've got you covered!

The wordle answer for 20 January 2025 was SQUID.

According to wordlebot, the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer in normal mode is 3.8. Around 32.4% of players solved the answer in 3 or fewer turns.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous wordle answers? Here is a complete list of wordle answers from last 5 days:

Wordle #1311, 20 January 2025: SQUID

Wordle #1310, 19 January 2025: ROWER

Wordle #1309, 18 January 2025: SILLY

Wordle #1308, 17 January 2025: PROSE

Wordle #1307, 16 January 2025: FLINT

Similarly to Wordle, there are other word games hosted by NYT that are equally fun like Spelling Bee, Connections and the famous NYT Crosswords.

If you need help to solve either of these games, we have built tools like the Spelling Bee Solver, Connections Helper and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini to help you out.

