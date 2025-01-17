Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Friday, January 17, 2025

Wordle Answers (January 17, 2025): Is today's Wordle giving you a hard time? No problem! In this article, you will find some hints to help you solve it on your own, as well as the final answer.

If you need a way to boost your vocabulary skills, Wordle is one of the best ways to do so. You have six attempts to guess a five-letter word that changes every day.

However, if you're stuck on today's word, we'll give you some hints to guide you in the right direction. If that doesn't help, we also have today's answers.

Ready to crack January 17, 2025 Wordle #1308?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Friday, January 17, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's solutions, you can find the Wordle answers for Thursday, January 16, 2025, here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Let these Wordle hints guide you as you work to solve today’s word:

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 2 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There are no repeated letters.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "Language, particularly written language, not intended as poetry."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “P”.

If you’re having trouble solving today’s Wordle, try out our Wordle Solver.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Are you stuck on the last turn? We have the Wordle answer right below.

Today's Wordle answer for Friday, January 17, 2025, is: PROSE

If you solved it, fantastic! If not, no big deal; tomorrow’s puzzle is just around the corner.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

Wondering how you stack up against other Wordle players?

Wordlebot says that the average number of guesses for today's wordle answer is 3.4. Approximately 49.1% of players solved it in 3 or fewer guesses.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 68.3. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 82.2. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's Wordle answer "PROSE":

Prose is a form of written or spoken language that follows natural flow and grammatical structure, in contrast to poetry, which often employs meter and rhyme.

The term "prose" comes from the Latin word "prosa," meaning "straightforward," reflecting its aim to communicate ideas plainly and effectively.

Prose is the most common form of language used in everyday writing, including novels, short stories, essays, and articles.

Within prose, there are various genres and styles, including fiction, non-fiction, descriptive, narrative, and expository prose, each serving different purposes in communication.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

Forgot to play yesterday?

The Wordle answer for January 16, 2025, was FLINT.

Wordlebot told me that around 38.1% of players got the answer in less than 3 turns. The average turns taken to solve it was 3.6.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous Wordle answers? Here is a complete list of Wordle answers from the last five days:

Wordle #1307, 16 January 2025: FLINT

Wordle #1306, 15 January 2025: KNACK

Wordle #1305, 14 January 2025: FANCY

Wordle #1304, 13 January 2025: CLOAK

Wordle #1303, 12 January 2025: TOTAL

Similarly to Wordle, there are other word games hosted by NYT that are equally fun, like Spelling Bee, Connections, and the famous NYT Crosswords.

If you can't solve either of these games, we have built tools like the Spelling Bee Solver, Connections Helper, and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini to help you out.

