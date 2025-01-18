Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues, and Answer For Saturday, January 18, 2025

Wordle Answers (January 18, 2025): Is today's Wordle giving you a hard time? No problem! In this article, you will find some hints and the final answer to help you solve it on your own.

If you need a way to boast your vocabulary skills, Wordle is one of the best ways to do so. You have 6 attempts to guess a 5-letter word that changes every day. However, if you're stuck on today's word, we'll give you some hints to guide you in the right direction. If that doesn't help, we also have today's Wordle answers in this article.

Ready to crack January 18, 2025 Wordle #1309?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Saturday, January 18, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find the Wordle answers for Friday, January 17, 2025, here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Let these Wordle hints guide you as you work to solve today’s word:

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 1 vowel.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There is one letter that is repeated twice.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "A term of address."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “S”.

If you’re having trouble solving today’s Wordle, try out our Wordle Solver.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Are you stuck on the last turn? We have the Wordle answer right below.

Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, January 18, 2025, is: SILLY

If you solved it, fantastic! If not, no big deal — tomorrow’s puzzle is just around the corner.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

Wondering how you stack up against other Wordle players?

Wordlebot says that the average number of guesses for today's Wordle answer is 3.8. Approximately 27.2% of players solved it in 3 or fewer guesses.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 52.0. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 85.9. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's wordle answer "SILLY":

The word "silly" originally meant "happy" or "fortunate" in Old English, derived from the word "sælig."

Over time, the meaning shifted to denote foolishness or a lack of good sense.

"Silly" is often used affectionately to describe playful or lighthearted behavior.

The term has been used in various cultural contexts, including literature and music, to convey innocence or a whimsical attitude.

Yesterday Wordle Answers (January 17, 2025)

Forgot to play yesterday?

The Wordle answer for January 17, 2025, was PROSE.

Wordlebot told me that around 49.1% of players got the answer in less than 3 turns. The average turn taken to solve it was 3.4.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous Wordle answers? Here is a complete list of Wordle answers from the last 5 days:

Similarly to Wordle, there are other word games hosted by NYT that are equally fun like Spelling Bee, Connections, and the famous NYT Crosswords.

If you need help to solve either of these games, we have built tools like the Spelling Bee Solver, Connections Helper, and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini to help you out.

