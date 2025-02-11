Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Wordle Hints and Answers #1333 (February 11, 2025): Need help cracking today's Wordle? We've got today's Wordle hints and answers to guide you through it!

Wordle offers a fresh puzzle every day, pushing players to guess a five-letter word within six tries. It’s an excellent way to flex your vocabulary muscles, but the difficulty can be daunting at times.

We’ll give you all the hints and clues necessary before revealing the answer, allowing you to solve it on your own first. Plus, we’ll break down the difficulty level of today’s Wordle and uncover some fun facts about the word.

Are you ready to solve Wordle #1333 for (February 11, 2025)?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Tuesday, February 11, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find Wordle answers for Monday, February 10, 2025 here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Are you about to lose your Wordle streak? Check these hints to make sure you maintain it:

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 2 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There are no repeated letters.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "The total number of goals, points, runs, etc. earned by a participant in a game."

Some synonyms for today’s word are "come by" and "earn".

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “S”.

Check our Wordle Solver if you're still stuck with today's game.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Last chance to try it on your own. Today's Wordle answers are right below.

Ready?

Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, February 11, 2025, is: SCORE

How many turns did it take fo you to solve? I was able to solve today's Wordle in 4 turns.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

The NYT Wordlebot will tell you how you have performed in today's game.

Today, it took around 3.5 guesses on average to get today's wordle answer while 45.9% of players got the answer within 3 turns.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 65.7. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 81.4. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's wordle answer "SCORE":

"Score" can refer to a numerical expression of performance or achievement, commonly used in sports or games to represent points earned.

In music, a "score" refers to a written representation of a musical composition, including the notes and orchestration.

The term "score" has its origins in the Old Norse word "skora," which means to cut or notch, historically used to keep track of points or counts.

In literature, "scoring" can also refer to making marks in a text to indicate a specific meaning or to facilitate understanding.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

If you're seeing this from a different time zone, then you can view yesterday's answer here.

The Wordle answer for 10 February 2025 was GOODY.

Wordlebot reports that the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer was 4.8, and 5.7% of players got it in 3 turns or less.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous wordle answers? Here is a complete list of wordle answers from last 5 days:

Wordle #1332, 10 February 2025: GOODY

Wordle #1331, 9 February 2025: BONUS

Wordle #1330, 8 February 2025: STEEP

Wordle #1329, 7 February 2025: SWATH

Wordle #1328, 6 February 2025: PUPIL

If you aren't aware, there are many more games that you can play on the New York Times. We have built tools to help you solve them.

Check out the Spelling Bee Solver , Connections Helper and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini to help you out.

