Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues, and Answer For Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Wordle Answers #1340 (February 18, 2025): In this article, you will find Wordle answers and hints for February 18, 2025.

Wordle presents a new puzzle daily, challenging players to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. It is a fantastic game to showcase your vocabulary, but it can often be quite challenging.

We will provide all the necessary hints and clues before revealing the word, so you can try to solve it yourself. We will also analyze today's Wordle difficulty and share some interesting facts about the word.

Let's dive into solving today's Wordle #1340 (February 18, 2025) with a little help from us.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Tuesday, February 18, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find the Wordle answers for Monday, February 17, 2025, here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Today's Wordle answer is just below. But first, here are three hints to help you get there without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 3 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There is one letter that is repeated twice.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "An independent publisher."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “I”.

If you still need help with today's Wordle Answer, you can try our Wordle Solver.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Last warning for spoilers! The Wordle answer for today is just one scroll away.

Ready?

Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, February 18, 2025, is: INDIE

If you got it right, congratulations! If not, don't worry — there's always tomorrow's puzzle to tackle.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

How did you fare among other players?

According to Wordlebot, the average number of guesses taken to get to today's answer in normal mode is 4.1. Around 17.2% of players solved the answer in 3 or fewer turns.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 54.4. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 79.9. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's Wordle answer "INDIE":

"Indie" is short for "independent," often referring to independent music, films, and video games created without the financial support of major studios or labels.

The indie movement promotes creative freedom and artistic expression, allowing creators to produce work that reflects their vision without corporate influence.

Indie music gained significant popularity in the 1990s, leading to the emergence of numerous bands and artists who became influential in popular culture.

The term "indie" has expanded beyond music to include various forms of media, showcasing the diversity of independent work across art, literature, and gaming.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

Did you miss yesterday's Wordle #1339? Or playing from a different timezone? No worries, we've got you covered!

The Wordle answer for February 17, 2025, was TRAIL.

According to wordlebot, the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer in normal mode is 3.3. Around 49.9% of players solved the answer in 3 or fewer turns.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous Wordle answers? Here is a complete list of Wordle answers from the last 5 days:

