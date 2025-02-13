Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Thursday, February 13, 2025

Wordle Hints and Answers #1335 (February 13, 2025): Need help cracking today's Wordle? We've got today's Wordle hints and answers to guide you through it!

Wordle offers a fresh puzzle every day, pushing players to guess a five-letter word within six tries. It’s an excellent way to flex your vocabulary muscles, but the difficulty can be daunting at times.

We’ll give you all the hints and clues necessary before revealing the answer, allowing you to solve it on your own first. Plus, we’ll break down the difficulty level of today’s Wordle and uncover some fun facts about the word.

Are you ready to solve Wordle #1335 for (February 13, 2025)?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Thursday, February 13, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find Wordle answers for Wednesday, February 12, 2025 here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Are you about to lose your Wordle streak? Check these hints to make sure you maintain it:

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 2 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There are no repeated letters.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "A slow-paced Cuban partner dance in 4:4 time."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “R”.

Check our Wordle Solver if you're still stuck with today's game.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Last chance to try it on your own. Today's Wordle answers are right below.

Ready?

Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, February 13, 2025, is: RUMBA

How many turns did it take fo you to solve? I was able to solve today's Wordle in 4 turns.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

The NYT Wordlebot will tell you how you have performed in today's game.

Today, it took around 4.2 guesses on average to get today's wordle answer while 13.1% of players got the answer within 3 turns.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 51.2. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 80.8. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's wordle answer "RUMBA":

Rumba is a genre of music and dance that originated in Cuba, combining African rhythms with Spanish influences.

The dance is characterized by its lively movements and sensual style, often involving intricate footwork and hip motions.

Rumba music typically features a strong beat and is played with instruments like percussion and guitar, often accompanied by vocals.

There are several styles of rumba, including the guaguancó, which is more rhythmically lively, and the yambú, which has a slower tempo.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

If you're seeing this from a different time zone, then you can view yesterday's answer here.

The Wordle answer for 12 February 2025 was RAPID.

Wordlebot reports that the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer was 3.5, and 43.9% of players got it in 3 turns or less.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous wordle answers? Here is a complete list of wordle answers from last 5 days:

Wordle #1334, 12 February 2025: RAPID

Wordle #1333, 11 February 2025: SCORE

Wordle #1332, 10 February 2025: GOODY

Wordle #1331, 9 February 2025: BONUS

Wordle #1330, 8 February 2025: STEEP

If you aren't aware, there are many more games that you can play on the New York Times. We have built tools to help you solve them.

Check out the Spelling Bee Solver , Connections Helper and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini to help you out.

