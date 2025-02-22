Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Saturday, February 22, 2025

Wordle Hints (February 22, 2025): Having trouble with today's Wordle? No need to worry! Here are the hints and solutions to help you solve it yourself. Every day, Wordle challenges players to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. Though simple, it can be surprisingly tricky.
We’ll provide essential hints and clues before revealing the solution, giving you a chance to solve it first. We’ll also review today’s Wordle difficulty and uncover some fascinating facts about the word.
Let's get started with today's hints and answers for Wordle #1344.
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Saturday, February 22, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find the Wordle answers for Friday, February 21, 2025, here.
Today's Daily Wordle Hints
Here are the Wordle hints to help you get today's word:
Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?
- Today's word has 2 vowels.
Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?
- There are no repeated letters.
Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?
- Today's word means "The butterfat/milkfat part of milk which rises to the top; this part when separated from the remainder."
Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?
- Today’s word starts with “C”.
Our Wordle Solver has all the words that are accepted by Wordle. Check it out to narrow down your options.
Today's Daily Wordle Answer
If you haven't solved it yet, view the Wordle answer below:
Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, February 22, 2025, is: CREAM
Well done if you got the answer right! If not, don’t fret — tomorrow’s Wordle awaits.
Today's Wordle Difficulty
Want to see how your Wordle skills compare to others?
According to Wordlebot, today's answer was guessed in an average of 3.2 attempts. Roughly 51.1% of players cracked it within 3 guesses.
The average luck score of all players for today's word is 67.0. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.
The average skill score of all players for today's word is 88.8. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.
Interesting Facts About Today's Word
Here are some interesting facts about today's Wordle answer "CREAM":
- Cream is the fat-rich top layer that forms when milk is allowed to stand, commonly used in cooking and baking.
- The word "cream" is derived from the Latin word "cremor," meaning "to rise." This reflects how cream rises to the top of milk.
- Cream is a key ingredient in many desserts, including ice cream, whipped cream, and pastries, enhancing flavor and texture.
- In addition to its culinary uses, "cream" can also refer to the best or most important part of something, such as "the cream of the crop."
Yesterday Wordle Answers
Weren't able to play yesterday's Wordle #1343? Don't fret!
The Wordle answer for yesterday, February 21, 2025, was CLOVE.
Wordlebot shows that the average number of guesses for yesterday's answer was 3.8, with 30.8% of players solving it within 3 turns.
Previous Wordle Answers
Looking for previous Wordle answers? Here is a complete list of Wordle answers from the last 5 days:
- Wordle #1343, 21 February 2025: CLOVE
- Wordle #1342, 20 February 2025: ROACH
- Wordle #1341, 19 February 2025: MADLY
- Wordle #1340, 18 February 2025: INDIE
- Wordle #1339, 17 February 2025: TRAIL
If you're a fan of word games, there are many more awesome games hosted by The New York Times every day. Check out our tools to help you solve them:
Are you struggling with words while playing Wordle? Try our Wordle Solver to help you narrow down your options.