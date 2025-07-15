Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues, and Answer for Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Wordle Hints and Answers #1488 (July 16, 2025): Need help cracking today's Wordle? We've got today's Wordle hints and answers to guide you through it!

Wordle offers a fresh puzzle every day, pushing players to guess a five-letter word within six tries. It’s an excellent way to flex your vocabulary muscles, but the difficulty can be daunting at times.

We’ll give you all the hints and clues necessary before revealing the answer, allowing you to solve it on your own first. Plus, we’ll break down the difficulty level of today’s Wordle and uncover some fun facts about the word.

Are you ready to solve Wordle #1488 for (July 16, 2025)?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Wednesday, July 16, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find the Wordle answers for Tuesday, July 15, 2025, here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Are you about to lose your Wordle streak? Check these hints to make sure you maintain it:

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 1 vowel.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There are no repeated letters.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "Having nerve; bold; brazen."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's Wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “N”.

Check our Wordle Solver if you're still stuck with today's game.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Last chance to try it on your own. Today's Wordle answers are right below.

Ready?

Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, July 16, 2025, is: NERVY

How many turns did it take for you to solve? I was able to solve today's Wordle in four turns.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

The NYT Wordlebot will tell you how you have performed in today's game.

Today, it took around 4.5 guesses on average to get today's Wordle answer, while 10.5% of players got the answer within 3 turns.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 48.1. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 81.2. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's Wordle answer "NERVY":

"Nervy" is an informal adjective used to describe someone who is bold, audacious, or has nerve.

The term can also carry a slightly negative connotation, implying that someone is overly bold or overstepping boundaries.

The word "nervy" is derived from "nerve," which refers to the courage or fortitude to act, often in the face of risk or challenge.

In certain contexts, "nervy" can also refer to someone who is anxious or jittery, emphasizing a lack of composure.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

If you're seeing this from a different time zone, you can view yesterday's answer here.

The Wordle answer for July 15, 2025, was FOIST.

Wordlebot reports that the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer was 4.8, and 11.1% of players got it in 3 turns or less.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous Wordle answers? Here is a complete list of Wordle answers from the last five days:

If you aren't aware, there are many more games that you can play on the New York Times. We have built tools to help you solve them.

Check out the Spelling Bee Solver, Connections Helper, and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini to help you out.

About the author Suryadeepto Sengupta Suryadeepto Sengupta is a Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda by profession, and a software engineer by education.

With a passion for video games from a young age, he prefers single-player titles with amazing stories and a rich world. From the business model of indie devs and AAA studios to the in-depth lore behind a game or the sheer brilliance of the gameplay design, Suryadeepto is always up for an extended discussion in and around the great video game industry. Know More

Are you struggling with words while playing Wordle? Try our Wordle Solver to help you narrow down your options.