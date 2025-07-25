Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Saturday, July 26, 2025

Wordle Answers #1498 (July 26, 2025): In this article, you will find Wordle answers and hints for July 26, 2025.

Wordle presents a new puzzle daily, challenging players to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. It is a fantastic game to showcase your vocabulary, but it can often be quite challenging.

We will provide all the necessary hints and clues before revealing the word, so you can try to solve it yourself. We will also analyze today's Wordle difficulty and share some interesting facts about the word.

Let's dive into solving today's Wordle #1498 (July 26, 2025) with a little help from us.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Saturday, July 26, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find Wordle answers for Friday, July 25, 2025 here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Today's Wordle answer is just below. But first, here are three hints to help you get there without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 2 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There are no repeated letters.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "A place at which one is regularly found; a habitation or hangout."

Some synonyms for today’s word are "dwell" and "live".

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “H”.

If you still need help with today's Wordle Answer, you can try our Wordle Solver.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Last warning for spoilers! The Wordle answer for today is just one scroll away.

Ready?

Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, July 26, 2025, is: HAUNT

If you got it right, congratulations! If not, don't worry—there's always tomorrow's puzzle to tackle.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

How did you fare amongst with other players?

According to Wordlebot, the average number of guesses taken to get to today's answer in normal mode is 4.0. Around 26.8% of players solved the answer in 3 or fewer turns.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 58.1. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 73.8. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's wordle answer "HAUNT":

The word "haunt" can refer to a place frequently visited, often implying a favorite spot or a habitual gathering place.

In folklore and storytelling, to "haunt" means to be visited by the spirit of a deceased person, typically in a ghostly manner.

The term originates from the Old French word "hanter," which means to frequent or to have repeated visits.



Yesterday Wordle Answers

Did you miss yesterday's Wordle #1497? Or playing from a different timezone? No worries, we've got you covered!

The wordle answer for 25 July 2025 was GOFER.

According to wordlebot, the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer in normal mode is 5.0. Around 7.9% of players solved the answer in 3 or fewer turns.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous wordle answers? Here is a complete list of wordle answers from last 5 days:

Wordle #1497, 25 July 2025: GOFER

Wordle #1496, 24 July 2025: QUAKE

Wordle #1495, 23 July 2025: WATER

Wordle #1494, 22 July 2025: BURNT

Wordle #1493, 21 July 2025: TIZZY

Similarly to Wordle, there are other word games hosted by NYT that are equally fun like Spelling Bee, Connections and the famous NYT Crosswords.

If you need help to solve either of these games, we have built tools like the Spelling Bee Solver, Connections Helper and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini to help you out.

