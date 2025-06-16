Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Monday, June 16, 2025

Wordle Answers (June 16, 2025): Is today's Wordle giving you a hard time? No problem! In this article, you will find some hints and the final answer to help you solve the puzzle.

If you need a way to boost your vocabulary skills, Wordle is one of the best ways to do so. You get six attempts to guess a five-letter word that changes every day.

If you're stuck on today's word, we'll give you some hints to guide you in the right direction. If that doesn't help, we also have today's Wordle answers in this article.

Ready to crack Wordle #1458 (June 16, 2025)?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Monday, June 16, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find the Wordle answers for Sunday, June 15, 2025, here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Let these Wordle hints guide you as you work to solve today’s word:

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 1 vowel.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There is one letter that is repeated twice.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "(usually in the plural) A little schoolboy, either in grade or size."

Some synonyms for today’s word are "petty form" and "ABC".

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's word's starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “P”.

If you’re having trouble solving today’s Wordle, try out our Wordle Solver.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Are you stuck on the last turn? We have the Wordle answer right below.

The Wordle answer for Monday, June 16, 2025, is: PETTY

If you solved it, fantastic! If not, no big deal — tomorrow’s puzzle is just around the corner.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

Wondering how you stack up against other Wordle players?

Wordlebot says that the average number of guesses to get to today's Wordle answer is 3.8. Approximately 29.2% of players solved the puzzle in three or fewer guesses.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 52.2. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the chances of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 85.1. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's Wordle answer, "PETTY":

The word "petty" originates from the Old French word "petit," meaning small or insignificant.

In legal contexts, "petty" can refer to minor offenses or crimes, often classified as less serious than felonies.

The term is often used to describe trivial matters or disputes that lack significance, such as "petty arguments."

Yesterday Wordle Answers

Forgot to play yesterday?

The Wordle answer for June 15, 2025, was QUAIL.

Wordlebot says around 32.4% of players got yesterday's answer in less than three turns. The average turns taken to solve it was 3.8.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous Wordle answers? Here is a complete list of Wordle answers from the last five days:

Wordle #1457, 15 June 2025: QUAIL

Wordle #1456, 14 June 2025: GHOST

Wordle #1455, 13 June 2025: BILGE

Wordle #1454, 12 June 2025: VIXEN

Wordle #1453, 11 June 2025: PLAID

Similar to Wordle, there are other word games hosted by the NYT that are equally fun, like Spelling Bee, Connections, and the famous NYT Crosswords.

If you need help solving either of these games, we have built tools like the Spelling Bee Solver, Connections Helper, and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini that you can check out.

