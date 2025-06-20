Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues, and Answer for Friday, June 20, 2025

Wordle Answers #1462 (June 20, 2025): In this article, you will find Wordle answers and hints for June 20, 2025.

Wordle presents a new puzzle daily, challenging players to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. It is a fantastic game to showcase your vocabulary, but it can often be quite challenging.

We will provide all the necessary hints and clues before revealing the word, so you can try to solve the puzzle yourself. We will also analyze today's Wordle difficulty and share some interesting facts about the word of the day.

Now, let's dive into solving Wordle #1462 (June 20, 2025).

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Friday, June 20, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find the Wordle answers for Thursday, June 19, 2025, here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Today's Wordle answer is just below. But first, here are three hints to help you get there without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 3 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There are no repeated letters.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "A dark brownish-grey colour, the colour of moleskin."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's word's starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “T”.

If you still need help with today's Wordle answer, you can try our Wordle Solver.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Last warning for spoilers! The Wordle answer for today is just one scroll away.

Ready?

The Wordle answer for Friday, June 20, 2025, is: TAUPE

If you got it right, congratulations! If not, don't worry — there's always tomorrow's puzzle to tackle.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

How did you fare compared to other players?

According to Wordlebot, the average number of guesses taken to get to today's answer in normal mode is 3.6. Around 40.7% of players solved the puzzle in three or fewer turns.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 67.8. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the chances of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 81.7. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's Wordle answer, "TAUPE":

Taupe is a color that is traditionally a grayish-brown shade, often associated with earth tones.

The word "taupe" originates from the French word for the mole, as the color is similar to the animal's fur.

Taupe has become a popular choice in interior design and fashion due to its versatility and ability to complement many other colors.

In color theory, taupe can be seen as a neutral color, making it ideal for backgrounds and subtle accents.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

Did you miss yesterday's Wordle #1461? Or playing from a different timezone? No worries, we've got you covered!

The Wordle answer for June 19, 2025, was CURIO.

According to Wordlebot, the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer in normal mode is 3.7. Around 32.8% of players solved the puzzle in three or fewer turns.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous Wordle answers? Here is a complete list of Wordle answers from the last five days:

Wordle #1461, 19 June 2025: CURIO

Wordle #1460, 18 June 2025: MUNCH

Wordle #1459, 17 June 2025: PRANK

Wordle #1458, 16 June 2025: PETTY

Wordle #1457, 15 June 2025: QUAIL

