Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Sunday, March 16, 2025

Wordle Hints and Answers #1366 (March 16, 2025): Need help cracking today's Wordle? We've got today's Wordle hints and answers to guide you through it!

Wordle offers a fresh puzzle every day, pushing players to guess a five-letter word within six tries. It’s an excellent way to flex your vocabulary muscles, but the difficulty can be daunting at times.

We’ll give you all the hints and clues necessary before revealing the answer, allowing you to solve it on your own first. Plus, we’ll break down the difficulty level of today’s Wordle and uncover some fun facts about the word.

Are you ready to solve Wordle #1366 for (March 16, 2025)?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Sunday, March 16, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find Wordle answers for Saturday, March 15, 2025 here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Are you about to lose your Wordle streak? Check these hints to make sure you maintain it:

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 1 vowel.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There are no repeated letters.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "A small piece of paper bearing a design on one side and adhesive on the other, used to decorate letters or craft work."

Some synonyms for today’s word are "postage stamp" and "revenue stamp".

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “S”.

Check our Wordle Solver if you're still stuck with today's game.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Last chance to try it on your own. Today's Wordle answers are right below.

Ready?

Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, March 16, 2025, is: STAMP

How many turns did it take fo you to solve? I was able to solve today's Wordle in 4 turns.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

The NYT Wordlebot will tell you how you have performed in today's game.

Today, it took around 3.5 guesses on average to get today's wordle answer while 43.5% of players got the answer within 3 turns.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 60.9. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 78.6. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's wordle answer "STAMP":

The word "stamp" can refer to a small piece of paper that is affixed to a letter or package to indicate postage.

"Stamp" can also describe an impression or mark made by an object or tool, such as a rubber stamp used for crafting or paperwork.

The term originates from the Middle English "stampe," meaning to strike or imprint, reflecting the action of impressing a design or text.



Yesterday Wordle Answers

If you're seeing this from a different time zone, then you can view yesterday's answer here.

The Wordle answer for 15 March 2025 was LADLE.

Wordlebot reports that the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer was 4.1, and 21.8% of players got it in 3 turns or less.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous wordle answers? Here is a complete list of wordle answers from last 5 days:

Wordle #1365, 15 March 2025: LADLE

Wordle #1364, 14 March 2025: PIECE

Wordle #1363, 13 March 2025: CHASE

Wordle #1362, 12 March 2025: MANGO

Wordle #1361, 11 March 2025: TRACK

If you aren't aware, there are many more games that you can play on the New York Times. We have built tools to help you solve them.

Check out the Spelling Bee Solver , Connections Helper and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini to help you out.

