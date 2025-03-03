Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues, and Answer For Monday, March 3, 2025

Wordle Answers (March 3, 2025): Is today's Wordle giving you a hard time? No problem! In this article, you will find some hints and the final answer to help you solve it on your own.

If you need a way to boast your vocabulary skills, Wordle is one of the best ways. You have six attempts to guess a 5-letter word that changes every day. However, if you're stuck on today's word, we'll give you some hints to guide you in the right direction. If that doesn't help, we also have today's Wordle answers in this article.

Ready to crack March 3, 2025 Wordle #1353?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Monday, March 3, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find the Wordle answers for Sunday, March 2, 2025, here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Let these Wordle hints guide you as you work to solve today’s word:

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 2 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There are no repeated letters.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "A long stick with a sharp tip used as a weapon for throwing or thrusting, or anything used to make a thrusting motion."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “S”.

If you’re having trouble solving today’s Wordle, try our Wordle Solver.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Are you stuck on the last turn? We have the Wordle answer right below.

Today's Wordle answer for Monday, March 3, 2025, is: SPEAR

If you solved it, fantastic! If not, no big deal — tomorrow’s puzzle is just around the corner.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

Wondering how you stack up against other Wordle players?

Wordlebot says that the average number of guesses for today's Wordle answer is 3.5. Approximately 40.8% of players solved it in 3 or fewer guesses.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 66.5. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 80.2. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's Wordle answer "SPEAR":

The word "spear" refers to a pole weapon with a sharp point, traditionally used for hunting and warfare.

The term has origins in Old English "spear," which is related to similar words in various Germanic languages, highlighting its long-standing presence in human history.

Spear fishing is a method of fishing that involves using a spear to catch fish, often practiced for sport or sustenance.

In various cultures, the spear symbolizes strength, bravery, and protection, often featured in mythology and folklore.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

Forgot to play yesterday?

The Wordle answer for March 2, 2025, was DEITY.

Wordlebot told me that around 30.9% of players got the answer in less than 3 turns. The average turns taken to solve it was 3.8.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous Wordle answers? Here is a complete list of Wordle answers from the last five days:

Similarly to Wordle, there are other word games hosted by NYT that are equally fun like Spelling Bee, Connections, and the famous NYT Crosswords.

If you need help to solve either of these games, we have built tools like the Spelling Bee Solver, Connections Helper, and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini to help you out.

