Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues, and Answer For Sunday, March 30, 2025

Wordle Answers #1380 (March 30, 2025): In this article, you will find Wordle answers and hints for March 30, 2025.

Wordle presents a new puzzle daily, challenging players to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. It is a fantastic game to showcase your vocabulary, but it can often be quite challenging.

We will provide all the necessary hints and clues before revealing the word so you can try to solve it yourself. We will also analyze today's Wordle difficulty and share some interesting facts about the word.

Let's dive into solving today's Wordle #1380 (March 30, 2025) with a little help from us.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Sunday, March 30, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find the Wordle answers for Saturday, March 29, 2025, here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Today's Wordle answer is just below. But first, here are three hints to help you get there without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 3 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There are no repeated letters.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "A proportional part or share; the share or proportion assigned to each in a division."

Some synonyms for today’s word are "allocation" and "allotment".

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's Wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “Q”.

If you still need help with today's Wordle Answer, you can try our Wordle Solver.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

This is the last warning for spoilers! The Wordle answer for today is just one scroll away.

Ready?

Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, March 30, 2025, is QUOTA

If you got it right, congratulations! If not, don't worry — there's always tomorrow's puzzle to tackle.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

How did you fare among other players?

According to Wordlebot, the average number of guesses taken to get to today's answer in normal mode is 3.8. Around 32.5% of players solved the answer in 3 or fewer turns.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 60.0. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 81.7. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's Wordle answer "QUOTA":

The word "quota" is derived from the Latin word "quota pars," meaning "how much" or "a portion."

In economics and trade, a quota refers to a limit on the quantity of a product that can be produced, imported, or exported.

Quotas are often implemented by governments to protect domestic industries or manage resources sustainably.

In various contexts, such as academic or workplace settings, quotas can refer to a set number of individuals or achievements required to meet specific targets.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

Did you miss yesterday's Wordle #1379? Or playing from a different timezone? No worries, we've got you covered!

The Wordle answer for March 29, 2025, was SORRY.

According to wordlebot, the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer in normal mode is 3.5. Around 45.2% of players solved the answer in 3 or fewer turns.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous Wordle answers? Here is a complete list of Wordle answers from the last five days:

Similarly to Wordle, there are other word games hosted by the NYT that are equally fun, like Spelling Bee, Connections, and the famous NYT Crosswords.

If you need help solving any of these games, we have built tools like the Spelling Bee Solver, Connections Helper, and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini to help you out.

