Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Monday, March 31, 2025

Wordle Hints and Answers #1381 (March 31, 2025): Need help cracking today's Wordle? We've got today's Wordle hints and answers to guide you through it!

Wordle offers a fresh puzzle every day, pushing players to guess a five-letter word within six tries. It’s an excellent way to flex your vocabulary muscles, but the difficulty can be daunting at times.

We’ll give you all the hints and clues necessary before revealing the answer, allowing you to solve it on your own first. Plus, we’ll break down the difficulty level of today’s Wordle and uncover some fun facts about the word.

Are you ready to solve Wordle #1381 for (March 31, 2025)?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Monday, March 31, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find Wordle answers for Sunday, March 30, 2025 here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Are you about to lose your Wordle streak? Check these hints to make sure you maintain it:

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 2 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There is one letter that is repeated twice.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "A form of prize which, when a ship was captured at sea, could be distributed at once."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “B”.

Check our Wordle Solver if you're still stuck with today's game.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Last chance to try it on your own. Today's Wordle answers are right below.

Ready?

Today's Wordle answer for Monday, March 31, 2025, is: BOOTY

How many turns did it take fo you to solve? I was able to solve today's Wordle in 4 turns.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

The NYT Wordlebot will tell you how you have performed in today's game.

Today, it took around 4.2 guesses on average to get today's wordle answer while 16.2% of players got the answer within 3 turns.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 48.6. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 80.4. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's wordle answer "BOOTY":

The word "booty" originates from the Old French word "butin," meaning spoils or loot, particularly from a war or robbery.

In addition to referring to treasure or spoils, "booty" colloquially describes a person's buttocks, especially in the context of attractiveness.

In modern culture, "booty" has gained popularity in music and dance, often celebrated in genres such as hip-hop, where it represents confidence and body positivity.

The term "bootylicious," popularized by a Destiny's Child song, further embeds "booty" in contemporary slang, celebrating curves and self-love.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

If you're seeing this from a different time zone, then you can view yesterday's answer here.

The Wordle answer for 30 March 2025 was QUOTA.

Wordlebot reports that the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer was 3.8, and 32.5% of players got it in 3 turns or less.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous wordle answers? Here is a complete list of wordle answers from last 5 days:

Wordle #1380, 30 March 2025: QUOTA

Wordle #1379, 29 March 2025: SORRY

Wordle #1378, 28 March 2025: VERSE

Wordle #1377, 27 March 2025: SHEET

Wordle #1376, 26 March 2025: ELBOW

If you aren't aware, there are many more games that you can play on the New York Times. We have built tools to help you solve them.

Check out the Spelling Bee Solver , Connections Helper and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini to help you out.

Are you struggling with words while playing Wordle? Try our Wordle Solver to help you narrow down your options.