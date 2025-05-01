Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Thursday, May 01, 2025

Wordle Answers #1412 (May 01, 2025): In this article, you will find the Wordle answers and hints for May 01, 2025.
Wordle presents a new puzzle daily, challenging players to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. It is a fantastic game to showcase your vocabulary, but it can often be quite challenging.
We will provide all the necessary hints and clues before revealing the word, so you can try to solve the puzzle yourself. We will also analyze today's Wordle's difficulty and share some interesting facts about the word.
Let's dive into solving today's Wordle #1412 (May 01, 2025).
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.
PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Thursday, May 01, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find Wordle answers for Wednesday, April 30, 2025, here.
Today's Daily Wordle Hints
Today's Wordle answer is just below. But first, here are three hints to help you get there without spoiling the fun.
Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?
- Today's word has 2 vowels.
Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?
- There are no repeated letters.
Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?
- Today's word means "One fully skilled or well-versed in anything; a proficient."
Wordle Hint 4: What is today's Wordle's starting or ending letter?
- Today’s word starts with “A.”
If you still need help with today's Wordle answer, you can try our Wordle Solver.
Today's Daily Wordle Answer
Last warning for spoilers! The Wordle answer for today is just one scroll away.
Ready?
The Wordle answer for Thursday, May 01, 2025, is: ADEPT
If you got it right, congratulations! If not, don't worry — there's always tomorrow's puzzle to tackle.
Today's Wordle Difficulty
How did you fare compared to other players?
According to Wordlebot, the average number of guesses taken to get to today's answer in normal mode is 3.5. Around 42.7% of players solved the answer in three or fewer turns.
The average luck score of all players for today's word is 66.8. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the chances of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.
The average skill score of all players for today's word is 82.8. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.
Interesting Facts About Today's Word
Here are some interesting facts about today's Wordle answer, "ADEPT":
- The word "adept" comes from the Latin "adeptus," which means "to attain" or "to achieve."
- "Adept" is used to describe someone who is highly skilled or proficient in a particular area or task.
- The term can be applied in various contexts, including arts, sciences, and sports, emphasizing a high level of expertise.
- A synonym for "adept" is "proficient," while antonyms include "inept" and "unskilled."
Yesterday Wordle Answers
Did you miss yesterday's Wordle (#1411)? Or playing from a different timezone? No worries, we've got you covered!
The Wordle answer for April 30, 2025, was IDLER.
According to Wordlebot, the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer in normal mode is 4.1. Around 18.7% of players solved the answer in three or fewer turns.
Previous Wordle Answers
Looking for previous Wordle answers? Here is a complete list of Wordle answers from the last five days:
Wordle #1411, 30 April 2025: IDLER
Wordle #1410, 29 April 2025: BLISS
Wordle #1409, 28 April 2025: DUMMY
Wordle #1408, 27 April 2025: WEEDY
Wordle #1407, 26 April 2025: CLASH
Like Wordle, there are other word games hosted by the NYT that are equally fun, like Spelling Bee, Connections, and the famous NYT Crosswords.
If you need help to solve either of these games, we have built tools like the Spelling Bee Solver, Connections Helper, and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini that you can try.
Are you struggling with words while playing Wordle? Try our Wordle Solver to help you narrow down your options.