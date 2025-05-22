Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Thursday, May 22, 2025

Wordle Answers #1433 (May 22, 2025): In this article, you will find the Wordle answers and hints for May 22, 2025.

Wordle presents a new puzzle daily, challenging players to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. It is a fantastic game to showcase your vocabulary, but it can often be quite challenging.

We will provide all the necessary hints and clues before revealing the word, so you can try to solve the puzzle yourself. We will also analyze today's Wordle difficulty and share some interesting facts about the word of the day.

Let's dive into solving today's Wordle, #1433 (May 22, 2025).

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Thursday, May 22, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find the Wordle answers for Wednesday, May 21, 2025, here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Today's Wordle answer is just below. But first, here are three hints to help you get there without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 3 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There is one letter that is repeated twice.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "A leaf of a book or manuscript".

Some synonyms for today’s word are "2º" and "F".

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's word's starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “F”.

If you still need help with today's Wordle answer, you can try our Wordle Solver.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Last warning for spoilers! The Wordle answer for today is just one scroll away.

Ready?

The Wordle answer for Thursday, May 22, 2025, is: FOLIO

If you got it right, congratulations! If not, don't worry — there's always tomorrow's puzzle to tackle.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

How did you fare compared to other players?

According to Wordlebot, the average number of guesses taken to get to today's answer in normal mode is 4.1. Around 18.3% of players solved the answer in three or fewer turns.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 47.8. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the chances of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 84.9. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's Wordle answer, "FOLIO":

The term "folio" traditionally refers to a book or manuscript made up of large sheets of paper or parchment, folded in half to create two leaves or four pages.

In publishing, a folio can also denote a specific format of book size that is larger than a quarto but smaller than an atlas.

The word "folio" is derived from the Latin "folium," which means "leaf," highlighting its association with pages in books.

In modern usage, "folio" can refer to a collection of documents or papers organized in a specific format, such as a portfolio.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

Did you miss yesterday's Wordle (#1432)? Or playing from a different timezone? No worries, we've got you covered!

The Wordle answer for May 21, 2025, was ALARM.

According to Wordlebot, the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer in normal mode is 3.7. Around 33.1% of players solved the answer in three or fewer turns.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous Wordle answers? Here is a complete list of Wordle answers from the last five days:

Wordle #1432, 21 May 2025: ALARM

Wordle #1431, 20 May 2025: BORNE

Wordle #1430, 19 May 2025: PITCH

Wordle #1429, 18 May 2025: LIVID

Wordle #1428, 17 May 2025: GROWN

Similarly to Wordle, there are other word games hosted by the NYT that are equally fun, like Spelling Bee, Connections, and the famous NYT Crosswords.

If you need help to solve either of these games, we have built tools like the Spelling Bee Solver, Connections Helper, and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini that you can try.

