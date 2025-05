Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues and Answer for Monday, May 26, 2025

Wordle Answers #1437 (May 26, 2025): In this article, you will find Wordle answers and hints for May 26, 2025.

Wordle presents a new puzzle daily, challenging players to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. It is a fantastic game to showcase your vocabulary, but it can often be quite challenging.

We will provide all the necessary hints and clues before revealing the word, so you can try to solve the puzzle yourself. We will also analyze today's Wordle difficulty and share some interesting facts about the word of the day.

That said, let's dive into solving Wordle #1437 (May 26, 2025).

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Monday, May 26, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find the Wordle answers for Sunday, May 25, 2025, here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Today's Wordle answer is just below. But first, here are three hints to help you get there without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 2 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There are no repeated letters.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "A male ant, bee, or wasp, which does not work but can fertilize the queen bee."

Some synonyms for today’s word are "UAS" and "UAV".

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's word's starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “D”.

If you still need help with today's Wordle answer, you can try our Wordle Solver.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Last warning for spoilers! The Wordle answer for today is just one scroll away.

Ready?

The Wordle answer for Monday, May 26, 2025, is: DRONE

If you got it right, congratulations! If not, don't worry — there's always tomorrow's puzzle to tackle.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

How did you fare compared to other players?

According to Wordlebot, the average number of guesses taken to get to today's answer in normal mode is 3.4. Around 48.3% of players solved the answer in three or fewer turns.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 65.8. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the chances of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 85.5. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's Wordle answer, "DRONE":

"Drone" originally referred to a male bee that does not gather nectar, but instead contributes to mating with the queen.

In modern usage, "drone" commonly describes unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) used for various purposes including surveillance, delivery, and recreational flying.

The term "drone" can also refer to a monotonous sound or a continuous, low humming noise, similar to the sound made by some instruments like the bagpipe.

In the military, drones are utilized for reconnaissance and targeted operations, revolutionizing modern warfare tactics.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

Did you miss yesterday's Wordle (#1436)? Or playing from a different timezone? No worries, we've got you covered!

The Wordle answer for May 25, 2025, was GRIFT.

According to Wordlebot, the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer in normal mode is 4.2. Around 16.2% of players solved the answer in three or fewer turns.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous Wordle answers? Here is a complete list of Wordle answers from the last five days:

Wordle #1436, 25 May 2025: GRIFT

Wordle #1435, 24 May 2025: SUEDE

Wordle #1434, 23 May 2025: SHUCK

Wordle #1433, 22 May 2025: FOLIO

Wordle #1432, 21 May 2025: ALARM

Similar to Wordle, there are other word games hosted by the NYT that are equally fun, like Spelling Bee, Connections, and the famous NYT Crosswords.

If you need help in solving either of these games, we have built tools like the Spelling Bee Solver, Connections Helper, and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini that you can try out.

