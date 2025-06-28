Weltkrieg 1 first Alpha Test: Release date and how to join

The developer at Bix Team recently announced that they are preparing for the Weltkrieg 1 first Alpha Test, and it will be open to all (except for two countries). Set during World War 1, the first-person shooter title is expected to offer intense, historically inspired combat in some of history's most fiery battlefields. The title also promises realistic weaponry and tactical gameplay, helping you experience the dynamics of early 20th-century warfare.

This article will provide a complete guide on how to register for the Weltkrieg 1 first Alpha Test. Read on to explore more.

A guide to help you pre-register for the Weltkrieg 1 first Alpha Test

Weltkrieg recently posted a QR code from the title's official X post that you can scan. This will lead you to a Google form, completing which will help you pre-register for the game.

Check out the complete step-by-step guide to know more:

Step 1: Scan the QR Code mentioned in the X post (or click on this link).

Scan the QR Code mentioned in the X post (or click on this link). Step 2: Fill up the form by providing your age, a valid email address, and your country.

Fill up the form by providing your age, a valid email address, and your country. Step 3: Click on Submit to complete the process.

You must be 16 years or older and use the same Google Account on the same device where you plan to test the title. If you get selected, you will receive a download link on the day this test begins.

While the developer did not reveal a release date for the Weltkrieg 1 first Alpha Test, it is expected that it will go live during mid-to-late July or early August 2025. Do note that the game will go live for players for the first Alpha Test globally, except for in Germany and Thailand.

According to a recent official video posted on the title's X page, the Team Deathmatch game mode includes a loadout screen, and an original Counter Strike-like gameplay where you will need to plant bombs in bunkers of the Axis forces and defend them.

