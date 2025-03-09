Raid Shadow Legends March 7 update: Live Arena changes, Background Multi-Battles, and more

The Raid Shadow Legends March 7 update has introduced tons of fresh content in-game. These include Background Multi-Battles, clarification on Live Arena changes, miscellaneous, clan vs clan tournament, and personal rewards.

Read on to learn about these additions the Raid Shadow Legends March 7 update has introduced in-game.

Everything you need to know about the Raid Shadow Legends March 7 update

1) Background Multi-Battles

Players might wonder about the Background Multi-Battles that were supposed to arrive in the latest update. Plarium has assured in the recent Raid Digest that gamers can get access to the same in a few weeks since they are rolling it out for all Raiders. So, some might gain access to the Background Multi-Battles currently, while others don't.

This is done to manage the Live Server workload and players' seamless gaming experience. Furthermore, according to the latest Raid Digest, Background Multi-Battles are one of the steps the developer has taken toward time-saving optimizations.

2) Clarification on Live Arena changes

Seasonal League is a separate feature, which is why it won't affect your Live Arena progress.

Winning a battle yields LA Points used to progress in Seasonal and Gold Leagues.

Once a player reaches Gold League, they can't drop back to Silver.

Players' Gold League balance plays a significant role in gaining or losing points.

Gaining or losing points is counted for General as well as Seasonal ratings according to the Raid Shadow Legends March 7 update.

Seasonal League continues for four weeks, followed by a two-week Mid-season break.

3) Miscellaneous

The misplaced Refresh button in the Market will be fixed in the next patch.

A bug has been fixed that crops up when Chronocube grants multiple Turns to its wearer using Team Attack.

Some Raiders couldn't enter their nickname on the Anniversary page, which prevented them from receiving rewards for solving puzzles. Players are advised to enter the correct nickname from their RAID account to receive the personal promo code. Those who need any help regarding this procedure can contact the game's Support team.

4) Clan vs Clan Tournament and personal rewards

According to the Raid Shadow Legends March 7 update, the next 100th instalment of the Clan vs Clan Tournament will bring lots of festivities and offer tons of Personal Rewards.

More information will be released about these festivities soon, so stay tuned by following Sportskeeda and the title's official social media handles.

