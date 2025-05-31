Raid Shadow Legends May 30 update: Arena Season Point changes, matchmaking changes, and more

Plarium has released the Raid Shadow Legends May 30 update, introducing changes in Live Arena Seasons Points, matchmaking, Hard Faction Wars Challenge, and a few bug fixes. According to the developer, this patch aims to stabilize the chaos caused by the incessant sneaking of hordes of Demonspawn led by Kurosa into Teleria.

Read on to learn more about the Raid Shadow Legends May 30 update.

Everything to know about the Raid Shadow Legends May 30 update

Live Arena Season Points and matchmaking changes

The next Live Arena Season is just around the corner, so the developer has updated its Point and matchmaking systems.

Here are all these changes:

The number of Season Points gained or lost in a battle has been adjusted. From now on, it will be rewarded according to the point gap between you and your opponent. So, in practice, when you defeat a weaker opponent or are defeated by a higher-ranked player, you will get or lose fewer points, respectively.

The chances of a match between accounts with a considerable difference in Season Points have been reduced.

Hard Faction Wars challenge "Manipulate buff or debuff duration 20+ times" nuances

The developer has declared that decreasing the bomb's duration doesn't count towards the Hard Faction Wars challenge "Manipulate buff or debuff duration 20+ times" since this effect is related to detonation rather than decreasing duration. The same goes with the Poison and HP Burn Activations; the "force tick" doesn't count towards the Challenge, as it doesn't reduce the duration of debuffs.

Another clarification the developer made in the Raid Shadow Legends May 30 update is that the Challenge counts the number of effects triggered but does not consider the number of turns the effect manipulated buffs, debuffs, or skills.

Bugs and fixes

A bug is making Siege Preset slots for the Defense Team disappear after players delete the preset assigned to the slot. It will be fixed in the next update. Meanwhile, players can reach out to the game's support team for help removing the teams.

After reaching the Silver, Gold, or Platinum Clan League, players get the same notification multiple times when they visit the Clan Window. It will be fixed in the next update.

That's all you need to know about the Raid Shadow Legends May 30 update. Feel free to read other articles related to Raid Shadow Legends by Sportskeeda:

