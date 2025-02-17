Raid Shadow Legends Revenant Summon Pool: Schedule and details explored

The Raid Shadow Legends Revenant Summon Pool has arrived, offering players an increased chance to summon Losan K'Leth and other heroes from the Knight Revenant Faction. In Raid Shadow Legends, Summon Pools are temporary events that allow players to summon champions from a particular faction.

This article highlights the Raid Shadow Legends Revenant Summon Pool event.

Raid Shadow Legends Revenant Summon Pool event: All you need to know

In the Raid Shadow Legends Revenant Summon Pool event, players can summon champions from the Knight Revenant faction. These champions can be called for from the Summon Shard, using Prism Crystals.

Prism Crystals are tied to the Revenant Summon Pool event and can be earned by completing in-game missions.

Schedule

The Revenant Summon Pool in Raid Shadow Legends commenced on February 17, at 9:00 am UTC. It will be active till February 21, 2025, at 9 am UTC. Players have five days to participate in the event.

Event details

Here are the details of the Raids Shadow Legends Revenant Summon Pool event:

Losan K'Leth from The Knight Revenant faction is the Headline Champion for the event. He becomes stronger if there are more allies from his faction in the raiding team.

Headline Champion can only by summoned once during the Summon Pool event.

Mercy System will be active during the event, it increases the chance of Summoning Legendary Champions. This effect triggers if players reach 20 summons from the Prism Shard without acquiring a Legendary. This time, each summon will cost 40 Prism Crystals.

The reward period will start at 9:00 am UTC on February 21, run for 24 hours, and expire on February 22, 2025.

During the reward period, players cannot access Crystal Offers. However, the summoning will still be active.

After the summon pool ends, any unused Crystals will be automatically used. Any champions acquired this way are directly sent to players' inboxes.

If the remaining crystals are too low for summoning, they will be usable for upcoming Summon Pool events.

