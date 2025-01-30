Rainbow Six Mobile Summit guide: Layout and room names explored 

Summit is a new map in Rainbow Six Mobile, turning a military staging area into a mountain resort. It is a replica of Nighthaven Labs and Chalet from Rainbox Six Siege, the console version of the game. Additionally, the Summit Showcase event is live, where completing various challenges rewards you with lucrative rewards.

Therefore, familiarizing yourself with the fresh map might be a good idea before you engage with the event. On that note, let's explore all room names and the layout of Summit in Rainbow Six Mobile.

Everything you need to know about Summit in Rainbow Six Mobile

Set amidst snowy mountain terrain, Summit is divided into three parts: first floor, second floor, and exterior area.

Here's the breakdown of Summit's first floor:

The first floor layout (Image via Ubisoft)

Main Entrance: Situated at the center.

Situated at the center. Bar: Situated at the southwestern corner.

Situated at the southwestern corner. Kitchen: Situated just above the Main Entrance.

Situated just above the Main Entrance. Dining Room: Situated at the western corner of the floor.

Situated at the western corner of the floor. Back Stairs: Situated at the northern corner of the floor.

Situated at the northern corner of the floor. Showers: Situated at the northwestern corner of the floor.

Situated at the northwestern corner of the floor. Storage Entrance: Situated at the northern corner of the floor ahead of the Back Stairs.

Situated at the northern corner of the floor ahead of the Back Stairs. Sauna Entrance: Situated at the northeastern corner of the floor.

Situated at the northeastern corner of the floor. Atrium Corridor: Situated at the far northeastern corner of the floor.

Situated at the far northeastern corner of the floor. Atrium: Situated at the easter corner of the floor.

Situated at the easter corner of the floor. Gym: Situated at the right-hand side of the Main Entrance.

Situated at the right-hand side of the Main Entrance. Main Hallway: Situated in the space between the Main Entrance and Gym.

Situated in the space between the Main Entrance and Gym. Laundry Room: Situated at the southeastern corner of the floor.

Situated at the southeastern corner of the floor. Garage: Situated near Laundry Room.

Here's the full breakdown of Summit's second floor:

The second-floor layout (Image via Ubisoft)

Bathroom: Situated at the southern corner of the floor.

Situated at the southern corner of the floor. Catwalk: Situated at the center of the floor.

Situated at the center of the floor. Glacier: Suite Situated at the southwestern corner of the floor.

Suite Situated at the southwestern corner of the floor. Upstairs: Lobby Situated in the central area of the floor.

Lobby Situated in the central area of the floor. Trophy Room: Situated at the western corner of the floor.

Situated at the western corner of the floor. Forest Room: Situated at the northwestern corner of the floor.

Situated at the northwestern corner of the floor. View Lounge: Situated at the far northern corner of the floor.

Situated at the far northern corner of the floor. Backstairs: Situated just above the Upstairs Lobby.

Situated just above the Upstairs Lobby. Main Corridor: Situated at the eastern corner of the floor.

Situated at the eastern corner of the floor. Meeting Room: Situated inside the Main Corridor.

Situated inside the Main Corridor. Private Lounge: Situated inside the Presidential Suit and can be reached through the Bathroom and Meeting Room.

Situated inside the Presidential Suit and can be reached through the Bathroom and Meeting Room. Presidential Suite: Situated at the southeastern corner of the floor.

Here's the breakdown of the exterior area:

The exterior look of Summit (Image via Ubisoft)

Main Access: The area is in the southern area of Summit.

The area is in the southern area of Summit. Cliffside: Situated in the western part of the map.

Situated in the western part of the map. Balcony: Situated at the western corner of the second floor.

Situated at the western corner of the second floor. Back Alley: Situated at the ground floor's southeastern part of the map.

Situated at the ground floor's southeastern part of the map. Helipad: Situated on the second floor's central area.

That covers everything you need to know about Summit in Rainbow Six Mobile.

