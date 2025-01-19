Rainbow Six Mobile Summit Showcase event: All rewards and how to get them

The Rainbow Six Mobile Summit Showcase event is currently live, hosting an intense competition at the heart of the new Summit map. It takes place in a failed mountain resort that has been converted into a military staging ground. The new map boasts a replica of Nighthaven Labs and Chalet from Rainbow Six Siege, the PlayStation counterpart of this mobile game.

This article provides further details of the Rainbow Six Mobile Summit Showcase event.

Rewards of Rainbow Six Mobile Summit Showcase event

Expand Tweet

Trending

To celebrate the launch of the Summit map, Rainbow Six Mobile is offering a variety of rewards with the Summit Showcase event:

Arctic Assault Avatar

Arctic Assault Border

Arctic Assault Banner

Arctic Arsonist weapon skins for 552 Commando and 5.7 USG rifles

Renown and Silver Bullets

Besides the above, players can also obtain more in-game items by participating in upcoming Most Wanted event and competing in Ranked modes. The latter usually features tough battles among global players, and achieving victory ensures progress in the leaderboard.

Also read: 5 things that could make Rainbow Six Mobile a huge success

How to obtain rewards in the Rainbow Six Mobile Summit Showcase event

Rainbow Six Mobile Summit Showcase event features a new map (Image via Ubisoft)

Here are the steps to participate in the event to earn the rewards:

Download and set up your gaming profile. Note that Rainbow Six Mobile is currently available in only a few countries. So if you can't find the game on the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store, it hasn't been released yet in your area. Participate in the ongoing Summit Showdown event, which will be displayed on the home screen when you launch the game. Defeat the enemies and complete the battlepass challenges listed for this event.

Note that this event will be played in the classic Bomb mode, requiring the Attacker team to breach the premises and defuse the planted bomb. They must carry the bomb defuser while carefully looking for the explosive and eliminating the opponent team. Meanwhile, the Defenders have the objective of neutralizing the Attackers before they succeed in their mission.

To get a head start, players should survey the entire map and note its details thoroughly before participating in this event. They can benefit from knowing all about the open roofs, stairs, garden areas, and helipad, as these places usually harbour hidden enemies.

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback