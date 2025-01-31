Reverse 1999 Lopera build guide: Skills, best Psychubes, Insight Materials, and teams

Lopera is the latest Reverse 1999 Arcanist to debut in the Reverse 1999 version 2.2 update. She is a 6-star character who belongs to the Beast Afflatus and deals Reality damage with her skills. The Arcanist is armed with Burn, Extra Action, and Support tags. Her skills can apply Burn stacks, buff critical hit rate as well as Incantation and Ultimate Might, grant Bullets, and launch follow-up attacks.

She can also heal allies and generate Moxie with her Inheritance's effect. Here are the recommended Psychubes and teams, the list of Insight Materials, and all skill details for the best Lopera build in Reverse 1999.

Reverse 1999 Lopera build guide: Skills explanation

Trending

Here are the skills of Lopera in Reverse 1999:

Double Backups (Basic Skill 1): She deals 200%/300%/500% Reality damage to enemies with one/two/three-star cards. Additionally, she converts her Flaming Bullet to Incantation Bullet and Ritual Bullet , granting the former to teammates in front and the latter to the ones behind. Each teammate can receive only one Bullet from Double Backups.

She deals 200%/300%/500% Reality damage to enemies with one/two/three-star cards. Additionally, she converts her to and , granting the former to teammates in front and the latter to the ones behind. Each teammate can receive only one Bullet from Double Backups. Winning Chips (Basic Skill 2): She enters the self-channel, Ready to Shoot status. Additionally, she gains 5/8/12 stacks of Flaming Bullet for herself with one-/two-/three-star cards.

She enters the self-channel, Ready to Shoot status. Additionally, she gains 5/8/12 stacks of for herself with one-/two-/three-star cards. More Than Alchemy (Ultimate Skill): She buffs herself, creating a Crucible Arsenal array for three rounds.

Explanation of status effects

Flaming Bullet: Inflicts three Burn stacks while attacking.

Inflicts three Burn stacks while attacking. Incantation Bullet: Grants a 25% Incantation Might boost while attacking.

Grants a 25% Incantation Might boost while attacking. Ritual Bullet: Ultimate Might buffs by 25% while attacking.

Ultimate Might buffs by 25% while attacking. Ready to Shoot: If this channel is active at the round’s end, the Arcanist casts one Bull’s Eye incantation. This channel will be removed if there are no stacks of Flaming Bullet.

If this channel is active at the round’s end, the Arcanist casts one Bull’s Eye incantation. This channel will be removed if there are no stacks of Flaming Bullet. Bull’s Eye: It deals 150% Reality damage to a single enemy and grants Right on Target to all allies for two rounds. If the enemy has 20 Burn stacks, the effect of Right on Target will double.

It deals 150% Reality damage to a single enemy and grants Right on Target to all allies for two rounds. If the enemy has 20 Burn stacks, the effect of Right on Target will double. Right on Target: Gain a critical damage buff equal to 10% of the Arcanist’s critical damage.

Gain a critical damage buff equal to 10% of the Arcanist’s critical damage. Crucible Arsenal: Grants a 40% critical rate buff to the Arcanist. When triggering a Bullet effect, she retains the final Bullet of that Bullet type and converts extra critical damage at a 40% rate. The conversion rate increases by 10% for every type of Bullet she possesses (up to five times). This effect lasts three rounds.

Also read: Anjo Nala build guide

Reverse 1999 Lopera build guide: Best Psychubes

Best Psychubes for the arcanist (Image via Bluepoch)

Below are the best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for a Lopera build in Reverse 1999:

The Third Commitment : She gains a 32% critical damage buff for two rounds every time she attacks and triggers a Bullet effect. Her array grants an additional 12% Incantation and Ultimate Might to the allies. These effects are removed when her array ends or is replaced.

: She gains a 32% critical damage buff for two rounds every time she attacks and triggers a Bullet effect. Her array grants an additional 12% Incantation and Ultimate Might to the allies. These effects are removed when her array ends or is replaced. Stray Off The Path: Her next extra action gets a 24% Incantation Might after she casts a one-target card. She also gains a 12% critical damage, which can stack up to three times (removed after casting a mass incantation).

Her next extra action gets a 24% Incantation Might after she casts a one-target card. She also gains a 12% critical damage, which can stack up to three times (removed after casting a mass incantation). Outside The City: She gains a 5% critical damage buff after casting Bull’s Eye, which can stack up to 10 times. She gains a 12% critical rate buff at 10 stacks.

She gains a 5% critical damage buff after casting Bull’s Eye, which can stack up to 10 times. She gains a 12% critical rate buff at 10 stacks. Blasphemer Of Night: She gains a 24% Damage Dealt buff while attacking an enemy with two or more Neg Status.

Timekeepers should use The Third Commitment Psychube for the best Lopera build. They can use Stray Off The Path if they want a DPS build for the Arcanist. The other two Psychubes can be used if one doesn’t have The Third Commitment or Stray Off The Path.

Also read: White Rum build guide

Reverse 1999 Lopera build guide: Insight Materials

Insight effects of the arcanist (Image via Bluepoch)

Lopera’s Inheritance effect is called Diverse Expertise, which grants her the ability to heal allies, gain Moxie, and more. Here are the details of this effect at all Insight levels, and the materials required to upgrade:

Insight I: She gains one Moxie when her attack triggers a Bullet’s effect and restores HP equal to 50% of the missing HP to the ally with the lowest HP percentage.

Required Materials:

18000 Sharpodonty

6 Pages of Beastly Thirst

6 Magnesia Crystal

4 Solidus

Also read: Mr. Duncan build guide

Insight II: She gains a 15% critical damage buff upon entering the battle.

Required Materials:

40000 Sharpodonty

10 Time of Beastly Thirst

5 Fox Tail

6 Winged Key

Insight III: She gains one Moxie when entering the battle. Moreover, she receives one additional Moxie (up to a maximum of two) for every Beast, Spirit, or Intelligence Arcanist present in the team.

Required materials:

200000 Sharpodonty

16 Tome of Beastly Thirst

3 Golden Fleece

5 Bogeyman

Also read: White Rum's Travelogue game mode guide

Reverse 1999 Lopera build guide: Best teams

Mr. Duncan is one of the best teammates for the latest 6-star arcanist (Image via Bluepoch)

Lopera plays as a Sub-DPS or Support in a Reverse 1999 team. Timekeepers can use her in a team built around Bullet, crit damage, and follow-up mechanics. Here is the list of best teammates for her:

Windsong (Star): DPS

DPS Lucy (Intelligence): DPS

DPS J (Beast): DPS

DPS Isolde (Spirit) : Sub-DPS

: Sub-DPS Mr. Duncan (Beast) : DPS

: DPS Kakania (Plant) : Tank/healer

: Tank/healer Tooth Fairy (Star) : Healer

: Healer Vila (Plant): Healer

That concludes our build guide for Lopera in Reverse 1999.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback