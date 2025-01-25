Reverse 1999 Phototaxis In Study Mask On game mode: Schedule and introduction

Bluepoch has announced a new seasonal challenge game mode, Phototaxis In Study Mask On, in the Reverse 1999 2.2 update. The developers will release the game mode on January 30, 2025, allowing Timekeepers to indulge in new gameplay and earn various rewards. Players can get Poltergeist’s costume, Themed Portrait, Crystal Casket, and more as rewards from the game mode.

This article provides the game mode’s schedule in the version 2.2 update and its introduction.

Schedule of the Reverse 1999 Phototaxis In Study Mask On

Bluepoch will introduce the new Reverse 1999 game mode, Phototaxis In Study Mask On, on January 30, 2025. Its Memory Palace and Imagination Palace will be available from 5 a.m. (UTC-5) on January 30, 2025, to 4:59 am (UTC-5) on February 13, 2025.

The game mode’s Imagination Palace IV to VII will be available from 5 a.m. (UTC-5) on February 6, 2025, to 4:59 a.m. (UTC-5) on February 13, 2025. Its Moth Code feature will be available from 5 a.m. (UTC-5) on January 30, 2025, to 4:59 a.m. (UTC-5) on February 20, 2025.

Timekeepers can unlock this game mode by completing the main story, Chapter 3, Nouvelles et Textes pour Rien.

A brief introduction of the Reverse 1999 Phototaxis In Study Mask On

Details of the new game mode (Image via Bluepoch)

There are three sections in Phototaxis In Study Mask On game mode: Stages, Thought Process, and Moth Code. Here are their details:

1) Stages

The stages where Timekeepers battle against enemies are called Memory Palace and Imagination Palace. The former has three levels: I, II, and III, whereas the latter has six levels: I, II, III, IV, V, and VI.

Timekeepers will earn Challenge Points by clearing stages in the Memory Palace levels based on their performance. The points will light up Mind Sparks, which in turn unlocks the Imagination Palace.

2) Thought Process

The Thought Process section stores various effects in Phototaxis in the Study Mask On game mode. The section has three categories: Guild Delusion, Compulsive Impulses, and Cognitive Dissonance. Timekeepers can unlock new effects by lighting up Mind Sparks. They can use up to three effects from each category for use in the battle.

The effects provide various buffs, such as increasing the incantation draw limit, gaining a damage bonus, and more. Timekeepers can swap the effects they want to use at any time.

3) Moth Code

Moth Code contains encrypted intel that Timekeepers must decrypt with Intel Keys. Players will get rewards based on the amount of unlocked intel, such as Poltergeiest’s Costume: Under a Different Sea, Themed Portrait: Night in Sao Paulo, Crystal Casket, and Growth Materials.

New Battle Mechanism in Phototaxis In Study Mask On in Reverse 1999

New battle mechanism of the game mode (Image via Bluepoch)

The Phototaxis In Study Mask On game mode’s stages features a new battle mechanism in Reverse 1999. Here are the details:

1) Team formation

Timekeepers can use up to eight Reverse 1999 arcanists for the battle, with four being Frontliners and the rest being Support characters. The Support character’s Moxie increases after every round. One can increase the Moxie accumulation rate by breaking the Memory Shell. Players can switch the Frontline characters with Support without consuming AP; the switched Support characters will instantly cast their Ultimate Skill upon entering the battle.

2) Immediate effects

In the game mode, putting an incantation card in the AP Area will instantly cast it on the enemies. Players can't line up the cards in the AP Area; instead, they must cast them subsequently. The turn ends after consuming all available AP points.

3) Memory Shell

The enemies in this game mode are protected by Memory Shell, which acts like a shield. Timekeepers must break the Memory Shell to deal significant damage as it soaks some. Continuous attacks will cause the shell to reveal its weakness, eventually breaking it. The arcanists on the battlefield will be able to deal more damage after breaking the shell, and the Support characters gain more Moxie.

