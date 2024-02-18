Support characters in Reverse 1999 aid the team by providing buffs, casting debuffs on enemies, crowd controlling, or dealing damage. Since enemies possess unique skills and can debuff or buff, supporters are crucial for keeping them in check and helping damage dealers obliterate them. Without proper Support characters, your team cannot perform effectively in battles.

Supporters possess various abilities, such as reducing the damage tolerance of enemies, inflicting multiple status effects to neutralize foes, and increasing the dealing abilities of allies. This article lists some of the best Support characters in Reverse 1999, analyzes their skills, and suggests the best strategy to use them for robust team-building.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best Support characters in Reverse 1999: Sonetto, An-an Lee, and more

1) An-an Lee

An-an Lee is one of the best Support characters in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Afflatus: Plant

Plant Rarity: 6-star

6-star Tags: Control, Support, DPS

An-an Lee is one of the best Support characters in Reverse 1999, and her buff-ability is unmatchable by any other Arcanists. Her basic incantation, Lily Nectar, grants mass buff, increasing damage dealt by 30% and decreasing Damage taken by the same percentage with a three-star card for two rounds.

Her other basic incantation skill, Taoist Rune, can apply the Daze status effect with a three-star card. This status effect restricts enemies from casting any skill.

An-an Lee’s Ultimate Scientific Ghost Buster deals 400% damage and allows her to enter the Empower Incantation I status effect. It grants one star to a random incantation, upgrading its level. She switches between Break Time and Exorcism Time status effects at Insight I.

The Exorcism Time status effect boosts her damage and Penetration Rate by 10%, whereas the Break Time increases her Damage Taken Reduction by 10%.

An-an Lee is a generous AP character who can buff herself and allies, while effectively debuffing enemies. Although applying debuff requires a three-star Taoist Runes card, her ability to generate one star for random incantation makes it convenient. Her Second Life, Brave New World, and His Bounden Duty are some of the best Psychubes for her.

2) Sonetto

Sonetto is one of the excellent Support characters in Reverse 1999 who can crowd-control. (Image via Bluepoch)

Afflatus: Mineral

Mineral Rarity: 5-Star

5-Star Tags: DPS, Control, Support

Sonetto's ability to Disarm enemies makes her one of the most helpful Support characters in Reverse 1999. Her basic incantation skill, Commandment V, can apply the Disarm status effect for two rounds with a three-star card. With Disarm triggered, enemies won’t be able to attack your team with their incantation skill.

Additionally, she can buff all her allies with her Exhortation X basic incantation skill. It increases damage-dealing ability by 25%, reduces the damage taken by 25% to all allies, and grants a 10% Penetration Rate to Sonetto for three rounds (with a three-star card).

At Insight I, if she is in the Stats Up or Pos Status effect, Sonetto buffs herself by boosting her 15% damage-dealing ability. At Insight II, her Reality and Mental defenses increase by 10%. At Insight III, she gains 15% Critical Resist and Critical Defense if she is in Stats Up or Pos Status effects.

You can get Sonetto for free even without using the in-game gacha system. Her dupes can be obtained by progressing the story, making her easy to build. Equipping Sonetto with Brave New World, Her Second Life, or Hopscotch enhances her abilities even further.

3) Pickles

Pickles is one of the most versatile Support characters in Reverse 1999. (image via Bluepoch)

Afflatus: Mineral

Mineral Rarity: 6-Star

6-Star Tags: DPS, Support, Dispeller

One of the most versatile Support characters in Reverse 1999, Pickles can dispel Stats Up, Pos Stats, and Counter status effects cast by enemies using the Hedonism Implement skill with two and three-star level cards. This skill deals up to 300% Mental damage to two enemies with a three-star card.

His single-target Ultimate, Thus Spoke Pickles, is an excellent source of damage, dealing 500% damage and boosting all allies' damage-dealing ability by 30% for two rounds.

With Nihilism Abuser basic incantation, he can deal up to 500% damage to a single target with a three-star level card. The skill inflicts 125% additional damage if Pickles is in Clarified Topic Status.

Pickles gains a stack of Clarified Topic Status in the next round if he has not acted in the current. You must upgrade him to Insight I and activate his Proposition Inheritance to activate the Clarified Topic.

Clarified Topic also extends the buff of his Ultimate by one additional round and grants a 25% Penetration rate while casting Hedonism Implement. Whenever the status effect gets triggered, Pickles gains one Moxie, making it convenient to cast his Ultimate.

Pickles can deal an impressive amount of damage to enemies, generate Moxie, dispel the positive status effects, and Counter enemies. His ability to dispel status effects also comes in handy while dealing with stronger enemies or who often use buffs.

4) Baby Blue

Baby Blue is one of the excellent Support characters in Reverse 1999 for Mental Damage teams. (Image via Bluepoch)

Afflatus: Star

Star Rarity: 5-star

5-star Tags: Debuff, Control

Baby Blue is one of the finer Support characters in Reverse 1999 of Star Afflatus. Arcanists specializing in dealing with Mental damage can significantly benefit from her kit. With her basic incantation skill, Tea Party, she can reduce enemies' Mental defense by up to 35% for three rounds.

Her other basic incarnation skill, Cough Syrup, applies a debuff to all enemies, reducing their damage-dealing ability by up to 25% while increasing their Damage Taken by the same amount.

Her Ultimate casts a beneficial status effect, Nightmare, for one round to all enemies. Nightmare restricts enemies from casting any skill, including Ultimate. However, Nightmare triggers if the enemy is in Stats Down, Neg Status, or Control statuses.

Baby Blue cannot deal impressive damage and is only best for applying debuffs. However, her debuff is perfect only for teammates who can inflict Mental damage, narrowing down her teammates’ options.

While inflicting Nightmare, you must ensure the enemy is in negative status, demanding an extra move, like using her basic incantation skills.

You can equip her with Her Second Life, Brave New World, Hopscotch, or His Bounden Duty Psychubes to make her more valuable.

5) Bkornblume

Bkornblume is one of the best Support characters in Reverse 1999 for Reality damage teams. (Image via Bluepoch)

Afflatus: Plant

Plant Rarity: 5-star

5-star Tags: Debuff, Burst DMG, Control

While Baby Blue is an excellent debuff support for Mental damage Arcanists, Bkornblume is for those who can deal with Reality damage. Her Prying Ear basic incantation skill applies mass debuff, reducing all enemies’ Reality defense by up to 25% and Damage Taken by the same amount for three rounds.

Her other basic incantation skill, Watch Your Sleeves, deals up to 335% damage to two enemies. If enemies are in Stats Down, Neg Status, or Control statuses, it deals 75% more damage.

Her Ultimate, Uninvited Reviewer deals 550% damage to a single enemy and can inflict Seal for two rounds. Enemies cannot use their Ultimate with her Seal status effect triggered. Additionally, if an enemy is immune to Seal, it steals two Moxies from the target.

Her Ultimate’s ability to inflict Seal or reduce Moxies can be helpful in battles since they cancel the enemy's Ultimate. Bkornbume can provide excellent support to Arcanists specializing in inflicting reality damage and deal massive damage herself.

Equip her with Luxurious Leisure, Brave New World, or Hopscotch Reverse 1999 Psychubes to strengthen her kit further. Bkornblume is one of the best Support characters in Reverse 1999 you can have for Reality damage team composition.