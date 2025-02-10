EA FC Mobile POTM January 2025 leaks: Mbappe, Dembele, and more expected to arrive

EA FC Mobile is gearing up for another exciting release, as leaks suggest the arrival of January's Players of the Month (POTM) on February 20, 2025. Reliable EA FC Mobile leaker @MadridistaaFC has revealed the potential POTM lineup on X, featuring top-performing stars from Europe's biggest leagues.

While the exact OVR ratings and positions may vary, the leak provides an early look at the expected selections.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by @MadridistaaFC on X and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

EA FC Mobile January 2025 POTM leaks: All expected players

Each month, EA FC Mobile releases POTM cards, rewarding standout footballers from the top European leagues.

Trending

Expand Tweet

These cards often come with boosted stats and are highly sought after by gamers. According to @MadridistaaFC, the leaked POTM selections for January 2025 are:

La Liga : Kylian Mbappe (105 OVR, ST, Real Madrid)

: Kylian Mbappe (105 OVR, ST, Real Madrid) Ligue 1 : Ousmane Dembele (104 OVR, RW, PSG)

: Ousmane Dembele (104 OVR, RW, PSG) Premier League : Justin Kluivert (103 OVR, CAM, Bournemouth)

: Justin Kluivert (103 OVR, CAM, Bournemouth) Serie A: Frank Zambo Anguissa (103 OVR, CM, Napoli)

Frank Zambo Anguissa (103 OVR, CM, Napoli) Bundesliga (Strong Contender): Michael Olise (104 OVR, RM, Bayern Munich)

While these players are expected to be part of the POTM event, the leaker notes that their OVRs and positions may differ slightly when they officially arrive in the game.

How to claim January 2025 POTM cards in EA FC Mobile

Like previous POTM releases, these special cards will be available through Exchanges in EA FC Mobile. Gamers will need to trade specific in-game items, such as other high-rated cards, league-specific players, POTW cards, or event tokens, to claim these POTM stars.

More details about the exact requirements will likely be revealed closer to the event’s launch on February 20, 2025.

The probable addition of these POTM players should bring exciting new options for team building. Kylian Mbappe’s inclusion as La Liga’s POTM, following his transfer to Real Madrid, makes him one of the most anticipated additions.

Expand Tweet

Similarly, Ousmane Dembele, Justin Kluivert, and Zambo Anguissa's expected inclusions could provide valuable upgrades for squads focusing on Ligue 1, Premier League, and Serie A, respectively.

With Olise rumored to be a strong contender for Bundesliga’s POTM, Bayern Munich fans might receive another high-quality attacking option. However, his inclusion has not yet been properly confirmed by the leaker.

While EA FC Mobile has yet to officially announce the POTM lineup, @MadridistaaFC’s leaks have been highly accurate in the past, giving fans a preview of what to possibly expect.

With the event set to drop on February 20, 2025, EA FC Mobile players should start preparing for the Exchanges needed to claim these top-tier cards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback