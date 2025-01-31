EA FC Mobile leaks hint at TOTY Week 3 Nominee C cards: Messi, Salah, Vini Jr. and more

EA FC Mobile’s Team of the Year 2025 event is reaching its thrilling conclusion, and leaks suggest that TOTY Week 3 might bring another batch of electrifying players to the game.

A reliable FC Mobile community leaker, Madridistaa, has hinted at the arrival of 26 new TOTY cards in EA FC Mobile’s TOTY Gallery, including 12 Nominee C cards and 14 additional TOTY players who might be part of future Honorable Mentions.

The official reveal for TOTY Week 3 is set for February 6, 2025. If the leaks prove to be true, players can expect another outstanding selection of footballing stars.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

EA FC Mobile TOTY Nominees A and B raised expectations, but Week 3 might take the spotlight

The release of TOTY Nominee A and Nominee B in the past two weeks has kept EA FC Mobile fans engaged, bringing some of the biggest names in world football to the event.

With each week featuring 12 TOTY Nominee cards, players are now eager to see what Week 3 has in store. Madridistaa has hinted that the probable TOTY Week 3 Icons are Gareth Bale, Gianluigi Buffon, and Didier Drogba.

The potential addition of Lionel Messi in Nominee C is particularly exciting, as he remains a fan-favorite across all football gaming communities.

Alongside him, big names like Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz, and Vinícius Junior are also rumored to be part of the TOTY Week 3 lineup.

Leaked EA FC Mobile TOTY Week 3 Nominee C and other players

The leaked breakdown for TOTY Week 3 consists of 12 possible Nominee C players. The remaining 14 might be featured as additional TOTY items that could become Honorable Mentions in the near future.

Although EA Sports has yet to officially confirm the list, the leaks suggest the following players will be included in TOTY Week 3.

Here's the list of leaked TOTY Week 3 players:

Lionel Messi

Alexandre Lacazette

Granit Xhaka

Harry Kane

Dani Carvajal

Mohamed Salah

Alejandro Grimaldo

Serhou Guirassy

N'Golo Kante

Martin Odegaard

Maximilian Mittelstädt

Unai Simon

Ademola Lookman

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Theo Hernández

Raphinha

Riccardo Orsolini

Alessandro Bastoni

Vinícius Junior

Bremer

Edon Zhegrova

Alessandro Buongiorno

Wilfried Singo

Florian Wirtz

Cole Palmer

Bradley Barcola

While these leaks strongly suggest who will be included, no information about their OVR ratings or the required TOTY Shards for claiming them has surfaced yet.

However, based on the trends from the previous two weeks, it is expected that high-rated players like Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, and Mohamed Salah will have some of the highest shard costs.

While the official details will only be revealed on February 6, 2025, the accuracy of Madridistaa’s past leaks suggests that these rumored players will very likely be part of the event.

Fans should start preparing their TOTY Shards to ensure they can claim their desired players as soon as the Week 3 content goes live. With the probable inclusion of Messi and other top-tier players, Week 3 is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling phases of the event.

Stay tuned for more updates as the EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 event reaches its grand finale.

