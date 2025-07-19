Leak hints at Free Fire OB50 update release date: Everything you need to know

The Free Fire OB50 update has arrived in the Advance Server, and the community is looking for an official release date. The upcoming Free Fire update is expected to introduce new characters, in-game features, and plenty of gameplay enhancements. The developer has also teased the Naruto Chapter 2 collaboration recently, which could be part of the title's next update.

There are rumors of different release dates within the community. However, this article tries to provide a release date based on information available in the Advance Server.

Note: This article is based on leaks, so players should take the information with a pinch of salt. Furthermore, Free Fire is banned in India, and the Indian audience should refrain from downloading or playing the game.

Free Fire OB50 update expected release date

Garena, the developer, has yet to confirm a release date for the Free Fire OB50 update. However, the update has already arrived in the Advance Server. Free Fire updates usually launch globally within weeks of going live in the Advance Server. Therefore, the update could arrive by the end of July 2025.

Furthermore, Garena has shared the Naruto Chapter 2 collaboration trailer. The developer stated that this collaboration would arrive in-game on August 1, 2025. This collaboration is expected to launch after the release of the OB50 update.

Based on this information, the Free Fire OB50 update could arrive on July 31, 2025. However, do note that this is only a speculated release date. Therefore, you should take it with a pinch of salt and await the official confirmation before jumping to conclusions.

How to get early access to the contents of the Free Fire OB50 update

You can get early access to the contents of the OB50 update by joining the game's Advance Server. Check out the step below to learn how to get access to the server:

Step 1: Visit the official site.

Visit the official site. Step 2: Log in using your Google or Facebook ID.

Log in using your Google or Facebook ID. Step 3: Add your email address and other details.

Add your email address and other details. Step 4: Click on "Join Now" after entering the details.

Click on "Join Now" after entering the details. Step 5: You will receive an Activation Code via in-game notification or email.

You will receive an Activation Code via in-game notification or email. Step 6: Download the APK File of the Advance Server.

Download the APK File of the Advance Server. Step 7: Paste your Activation Code to access the server.

You can enjoy the Free Fire OB50 update's gameplay by accessing the Advance Server.

