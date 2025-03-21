  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Solo Leveling Arise celebrates 60 million players with new exclusive event

Solo Leveling Arise celebrates 60 million players with new exclusive event

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Mar 21, 2025 02:53 IST
Solo Leveling Arise
You can get 10,000 Essence Stones with the latest Solo Leveling Arise exclusive check-in event (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble’s latest gacha RPG, Solo Leveling Arise, has reached a remarkable milestone of 60 million users worldwide. The title achieved it within ten months of its global launch. And the developers are celebrating the occasion with an exclusive in-game event. It rewards 10,000 Essence Stones, equalling 40 draws, for free to all participants.

Ad

Read on to learn how to participate in the event and get the rewards.

Get 10,000 Essence Stones with the Solo Leveling Arise 60 million users achievement celebration check-in event

You can get 10,000 Essence Stones by participating in the event (Image via Netmarble)
You can get 10,000 Essence Stones by participating in the event (Image via Netmarble)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Netmarble started the 60 million users achievement celebration event on March 19, 2025. It will last until May 7, 2025, giving 1,000 free Essence Stones daily for ten days. Solo Leveling Arise players can log in to the app daily during the event period to get the rewards, collecting 10,000 Essence Stones on the 10th day.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Netmarble will send the rewards daily to players’ in-game mailboxes. They can claim them anytime between March 19 and May 7, 2025. Players must collect the in-game item before the event ends, as they won’t be able to claim it afterward.

Here are the rewards for each day from the latest Solo Leveling Arise check-in event:

  • Day 1: 1000 ✕ Essence Stones
  • Day 2: 1000 ✕ Essence Stones
  • Day 3: 1000 ✕ Essence Stones
  • Day 4: 1000 ✕ Essence Stones
  • Day 5: 1000 ✕ Essence Stones
  • Day 6: 1000 ✕ Essence Stones
  • Day 7: 1000 ✕ Essence Stones
  • Day 8: 1000 ✕ Essence Stones
  • Day 9: 1000 ✕ Essence Stones
  • Day 10: 1000 ✕ Essence Stones
Ad

Also read: Solo Leveling Arise hunters tier list

Here is the reward claim period for each day:

  • Day 1: March 19 to May 7, 2025 at 23:50 UTC+0
  • Day 2: March 20 to May 7, 2025 at 23:50 UTC+0
  • Day 3: March 21 to May 7, 2025 at 23:50 UTC+0
  • Day 4: March 22 to May 7, 2025 at 23:50 UTC+0
  • Day 5: March 23 to May 7, 2025 at 23:50 UTC+0
  • Day 6: March 24 to May 7, 2025 at 23:50 UTC+0
  • Day 7: March 25 to May 7, 2025 at 23:50 UTC+0
  • Day 8: March 26 to May 7, 2025 at 23:50 UTC+0
  • Day 9: March 27 to May 7, 2025 at 23:50 UTC+0
  • Day 10: March 28 to May 7, 2025 at 23:50 UTC+0

Solo Leveling Arise players can get the rewards only once per account. Additionally, they must reach Sung Jinwoo level 10 or higher to participate in the event. Those who log in to the game after Day 11 till the event’s end will be able to claim 10,000 Essence Stones at once.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी