Solo Leveling Arise celebrates 60 million players with new exclusive event

Netmarble’s latest gacha RPG, Solo Leveling Arise, has reached a remarkable milestone of 60 million users worldwide. The title achieved it within ten months of its global launch. And the developers are celebrating the occasion with an exclusive in-game event. It rewards 10,000 Essence Stones, equalling 40 draws, for free to all participants.

Read on to learn how to participate in the event and get the rewards.

Get 10,000 Essence Stones with the Solo Leveling Arise 60 million users achievement celebration check-in event

You can get 10,000 Essence Stones by participating in the event (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble started the 60 million users achievement celebration event on March 19, 2025. It will last until May 7, 2025, giving 1,000 free Essence Stones daily for ten days. Solo Leveling Arise players can log in to the app daily during the event period to get the rewards, collecting 10,000 Essence Stones on the 10th day.

Netmarble will send the rewards daily to players’ in-game mailboxes. They can claim them anytime between March 19 and May 7, 2025. Players must collect the in-game item before the event ends, as they won’t be able to claim it afterward.

Here are the rewards for each day from the latest Solo Leveling Arise check-in event:

Day 1: 1000 ✕ Essence Stones

Day 2: 1000 ✕ Essence Stones

Day 3: 1000 ✕ Essence Stones

Day 4: 1000 ✕ Essence Stones

Day 5: 1000 ✕ Essence Stones

Day 6: 1000 ✕ Essence Stones

Day 7: 1000 ✕ Essence Stones

Day 8: 1000 ✕ Essence Stones

Day 9: 1000 ✕ Essence Stones

Day 10: 1000 ✕ Essence Stones

Here is the reward claim period for each day:

Day 1: March 19 to May 7, 2025 at 23:50 UTC+0

Day 2: March 20 to May 7, 2025 at 23:50 UTC+0

Day 3: March 21 to May 7, 2025 at 23:50 UTC+0

Day 4: March 22 to May 7, 2025 at 23:50 UTC+0

Day 5: March 23 to May 7, 2025 at 23:50 UTC+0

Day 6: March 24 to May 7, 2025 at 23:50 UTC+0

Day 7: March 25 to May 7, 2025 at 23:50 UTC+0

Day 8: March 26 to May 7, 2025 at 23:50 UTC+0

Day 9: March 27 to May 7, 2025 at 23:50 UTC+0

Day 10: March 28 to May 7, 2025 at 23:50 UTC+0

Solo Leveling Arise players can get the rewards only once per account. Additionally, they must reach Sung Jinwoo level 10 or higher to participate in the event. Those who log in to the game after Day 11 till the event’s end will be able to claim 10,000 Essence Stones at once.

