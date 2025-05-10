Squad Busters 2.0 update (May 2025): Hero introduction, Squaddie, and more

The Squad Busters 2.0 update officially lands on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. This major patch introduces four Heroes, a brand-new Mega Piñata event, the return of Mega Squaddies with a fusion system, and a series of key gameplay adjustments designed to improve combat pacing and squad-building strategy.

Ad

Furthermore, you can unlock the Ultimate Evolutions for characters like Shelly, Bea, and Max in the revamped Hero progression system.

This article further describes the Squad Busters 2.0 update.

Introduction of Heroes in the Squad Busters 2.0 update

Archer Queen's stats as a Hero (Image via Supercell)

At its core, Squad Busters focuses on assembling a squad of characters, defeating enemies, collecting loot, and gathering gems to win matches. After this update, you can start a match by choosing a Hero who acts as the squad leader.

Ad

Trending

Each Hero comes with a unique ability usable during battles, along with a passive trait that’s always active. For instance, the Barbarian King excels in close combat, using his Mega Slam to charge forward and knock enemies aside. On the other hand, the Archer Queen favors ranged combat, with arrows that deal damage, push enemies back, and split into three smaller projectiles.

Heroes also feature a turbo boost for sprinting, while some, like Mortis, possess a distinctive sprint ability. These abilities, traits, and turbos can be upgraded along each Hero’s Hero Trail, where you can also unlock exclusive skins, emotes, and new supporting characters called Squaddies.

Ad

Also read: How to get 5000 Squad Busters gems for free?

How to unlock new Heroes in the Squad Busters 2.0 update

Starting Hero options (Image via Supercell)

The 2.0 update introduces four Heroes: Archer Queen, Barbarian King, Mortis, and Royale King. You get one Hero for free, while the rest of them can be purchased from the in-game Shop using Coins. For instance, if you choose Archer Queen as the starter Hero, then you can buy Barbarian King later.

Ad

Mortis, however, requires a special unlock through the Mega Piñata event, part of the game’s first-anniversary celebration. A few days after the Squad Busters 2.0 update, daily piñata events will go live. You must collect Piñata Sticks in battles to open piñatas, each offering a chance to obtain Mortis.

Collected Piñata Sticks also contribute to a community event, where you can earn additional rewards, including Hero Points to upgrade Mortis and other Heroes.

Ad

Also read: April 29 optional update: Character removal, Plaza adjustments, and more

Squaddies and Evolutions in Squad Busters 2.0 update

Squaddie selection tab (Image via Supercell)

Squaddies accompany the Hero in battle, each with a passive trait and, at higher levels, unlockable abilities. You can level up Squaddies through a fusion-based evolution system. Squaddies start as babies and can evolve into Classic, Super, Ultra, and, eventually, Ultimate forms by merging duplicates collected during battles.

Ad

Traits and abilities strengthen as Squaddies evolve, enhancing squad effectiveness. Notably, Heroes and Squaddies attack automatically while moving, but you can increase the attack speed by staying still.

Before each match, you can choose your Hero, his two abilities, and two starting Squaddies. These selected Squaddies appear more frequently in battle chests, ensuring easy squad replenishment during matches.

Both Heroes and Squaddies belong to specific types: Fighters, Shooters, Healers, Summoners, and Speedsters. Some Heroes offer boosts to certain Squaddie types, requiring strategies to create the perfect combination.

Ad

Major gameplay changes in the Squad Busters 2.0 update

Ad

Several gameplay adjustments arrive with this update:

Attacking opponents no longer requires you to stop your character's movement.

Some mods have been removed, the details of which will be shared in the upcoming patch notes.

Shelly, Bea, and Max receive an Ultimate Evolution to enhance their capabilities.

Squaddie fusion returns in the Squad Busters 2.0 update. Collecting two of the same Squaddie allows for a fusion, while adding a third evolves them into a Mega Squaddie with increased health and damage.

Ad

It’s also important to note that if a Hero’s health drops to zero, the entire squad is defeated.

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Md Farhan Sajid Md Farhan is a mobile gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A gaming aficionado since his childhood days, Clash Royale was his gateway into this world, and it has culminated in an impressive writing career, garnering more than 7.6 million reads in just 13 months at Sportskeeda. More often than not, he can be found on X unearthing important news to break to the community.



Judo Sloth Gaming, Itzu, and Prettex Gaming are Farhan's favorite Clash of Clans gaming channels. However, if given an opportunity to drop into any game of his choice, Farhan would opt for Pokémon Go as he fantasizes about catching and training various critters like Pikachu, Charizard, and Bulbasaur.



Farhan is currently pursuing a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Business Systems. While this field may not have a direct connection to his passion for esports journalism, the experience he has gathered and the core values he has developed through his education have proven to be invaluable pillars of his work at Sportskeeda.



When he’s taking a break from creating helpful guides for the community, he can be found gaming on his phone, reading manga or novels, and watching football or cricket. Know More