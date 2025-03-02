Squad Busters Gem Pass in March 2025: Schedule and rewards explained

The Squad Busters community has been eagerly awaiting the Squad Busters Gem Pass in March 2025, as it is the first Gem Pass to arrive in the game after the February 2025 update. Launched on March 1, 2025, the Gem Pass brings many in-game assets to help you boost your progress. There are two reward progression paths of this Pass — one free and one paid path.

Ad

This article provides the complete schedule and list of rewards arriving with the Squad Busters Gem Pass in March 2025.

Squad Busters Gem Pass in March 2025: Schedule and cost

The Squad Busters Gem Pass in March 2025 arrives on March 1, 2025, and will last until March 31, 2025. There are 30 milestones with this pass.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It will provide 30 corresponding rewards to players for completing milestones via the free reward progression path. However, those who purchased the pass will get 30 rewards from the paid rewards progressions path along with rewards available on the free path.

The Squad Busters Gem Pass in March 2025 costs $13.99 in the US, €11.99 in Europe, and ₹449.00 in India.

Squad Busters Gem Pass in March 2025: Rewards

Ever since Adrian and Paula, the Squad Busters community managers, announced the possibility of another major update dropping in the game in April 2025, players have been looking forward to the rewards of the Gem Pass in March 2025.

Ad

Clear the milestones for the Gem Pass (Image via Supercell)

This is because the community managers announced the arrival of significant changes in the game with the upcoming update. Therefore, the Gem Pass rewards will be players' final chance to end the season a step ahead of their competition before the next update's launch.

Ad

Some rewards of the Gem Pass this month (Image via Supercell)

The free reward progression path will help you get 300 Star Tokens, 12K Coins, 600 Style Tickets, three 2x, two 3x, two 4x Chest multipliers, and a free Super of the troop of your choice. However, you can get much more by purchasing the Squad Busters Gem Pass in March 2025.

Ad

You can get 50K Coins, 1.2K Style Tickets, four 3x, two 4x, one 2x Chest Multipliers, and 11 free Supers of the troop of your choice from the paid reward progression path of this pass, along with rewards available in the free reward progression path.

This means players who purchase the Gem Pass March 2025 will get a total of 12 Supers of the unit of their choice, 62K Coins, 1.8K Style Tickets, 300 Star Tokens, four 2x, six 3x, and three 4x Chest Multipliers for completing all 30 milestones of the pass.

Ad

Also read: Everything we know so far about the Squad Busters roadmap 2025

Furthermore, you can gather more rewards from the reward-filled pinatas you earn each time you collect 3K Gems after completing all the milestones of the Gem Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback