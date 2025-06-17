Squad Busters June 2025 update patch notes: New Hero, Balance changes, and more

The Squad Busters June 2025 update patch notes are live now, and the community is excited to get their hands on Sonic, the new Speedster Hero, arriving in the game as a part of the Squad Busters x Sonic collaboration. However, the patch notes include a lot more than the inclusion of the new Hero and Squaddies. There are plenty of Balance Changes and Bug Fixes to enhance your gameplay experience.

This article talks about everything you need to know about the Squad Busters June 2025 update. Read the patch notes below to explore more.

Squad Busters June 2025 update patch notes: Sonic arrives in Squad Busters with new Squaddies

Supercell is set to introduce Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails as a part of the Squad Busters x Sonic collaboration. The developer announced a release event for Sonic that will begin on June 17, 2025, and will last until July 7, 2025. Participate in in-game battles and a special modifier to earn Rings (event currency), and use them to unlock the new Hero.

Feel free to check out our article regarding the Powers and Traits of Sonic and how to unlock him during the Squad Busters Sonic The Hedgehog event.

New Squaddies in Squad Busters June 2025 update: Tails and Knuckles

Sonic blazes into Squad Busters with Tails and Knuckles, his buddies. Both of them will be included in the game as Squaddies. Check out their Traits and Power Move as mentioned in the Squad Busters June 2025 update patch notes.

Knuckles and Tails are the new Squaddies in Squad Busters arriving in the Squad Busters June 2025 update patch notes (Image via Supercell)

Tails Level one (Trait): Pilots his Cyclone Walker.

Tails joins the Squad piloting his Cyclone Walker, shooting from its Laser Cannon.

If destroyed, Tails escapes “on-foot” and rebuilds the Cyclone Walker in 20s.

While on-foot, Tails attacks with a ranged attack (wrench) and moves with a flying animation. His flying animation is stylistic and provides no gameplay benefit.

Tails Level two (Power Move): Cyclone Walker fires a powerful Laser blast.

Cyclone Laser is an aimable, far reaching laser attack that pierces all enemies.

If Cyclone Walker is destroyed, using the Power Move instantly rebuilds it.

Tails Level three (Trait): Tails & Cyclone Walker attack much faster

Tails and Cyclone Walker get 25% extra Attack Speed.

Knuckle Level one (Trait): Occasionally digs and finds loot.

Every 15s, Knuckles can dig in place and emerge shortly after with a random loot item.

While digging, Knuckles is immune to damage and cannot be targeted.

Emerges with an AoE attack that deals knockback (same AoE as his Power Move).

Knuckles Level 2 (Power Move): Dives into a Digging Charge

Aimed attack that sends Knuckles digging underground.

While digging, Knuckles is immune to damage and cannot be targeted.

Knuckles deals damage as he travels through enemies.

After a fixed distance (or before an obstacle), Knuckles emerges with an AoE attack.

AoE attack deals knockback damage.

This ability can also be used to collect loot at a distance.

Knuckles Level 3 (Trait): Emerges from digging with a Spiral Uppercut

AoE attack when emerging has bigger AoE and more knockback damage.

Knuckles does a Spiral Uppercut animation.

This applies to digging from both the Trait and the Power Move.

Squad Busters June 2025 update patch notes: World Journey Changes

The World Journey has been updated to pace out the number of new Squaddies new players get, and also to keep fewer Squaddies locked away as fixed rewards in later worlds.

Instead, more Squaddies will be possible to earn from Chests starting from Desert World.

Also read: Squad Busters x Sonic collaboration in the Squad Update June 2025

Squad Busters June 2025 update: Hero Balance Changes

The four existing heroes in Squad Busters are going to receive plenty of Balance Changes during the Squad Busters June update 2025.

Plenty of Heroes and Squaddies are receiving balance changes in the Squad Busters June 2025 update patch notes (Image via Supercell)

Mortis

Turbo Speed increase: 100% → 75%

Power Level 2 Self Heal from damage by Bats: 50% -> 30%

Bats DPS: 200 -> 300 (+50%)

Bats Health: 600 -> 750 (+25%)

Monster Charge Bats summoned: 5 -> 3

Power Level 4 maximum bats: 7 -> 5

Mortis now can have 3 bats until unlocking Power Level 4

Archer Queen

Base speed increase by 20%

Snipe damage: 1500 → 1725 (+15%)

Snipe split shots damage: 900 → 855 (-5%)

Archer queen basic attack DPS: 840 → 880 (+5%)

Barbarian King

Base speed increased by 10%

Barbarian King health: 8300 → 9100 (+10%)

Super Attack damage: 500 → 600 (+20%)

Mega Punch Damage: 600 → 630 (+5%)

Royale King

Royale King Health: 6700 → 6400 (-5%)

Royal Recruit Health: 3600 → 3300 (-9%)

Elite Recruit Health: 4800 → 4500 (-6%)

Squad Busters June 2025 update: Squaddies Balance Changes

The developer has decided to adjust 15+ Squaddies during this update. These changes will shake the meta completely as the Speedster Squaddies are expected to rise to power after the inclusion of Sonic in the game. Check out the Squaddies Balance Changes arriving in the Squad Busters June 2025 update patch notes:

Tank

Tank shots pushback reduced

Summoned Tank will now try harder to stay with the squad

Trader

Trader now brews his own kind of potion:

Potion duration: 5 → 8 seconds (+60%)

Potion damage reduction removed

Potion movement speed increase: 20% → 35% (+60%)

Wizard

Fireball flight time increased by 20%

Fireball damage: 820 → 660 (-20%)

Wizard DPS: 135 → 150 (+10%)

Bea

Circling Bees damage: 144 → 130 (-10%)

Angry Bees damage: 155 → 115 (-25%)

Battle Healer

A new Level 5 has been added to the Battle Healer:

Further increases Extra Health given to 2100

On top of that, some balancing changes were made to her kit:

Battle Healer Extra Health: 1500 → 1700

Blazing Light damage: 700 → 600 (-15%)

Heavy

Heavy Level 1 Trait Extra Health: 300 → 500 (+60%)

Heavy Level 3 Trait Extra Health: 600 → 1000 (+60%)

Suppressing Fire Projectile damage: 16 → 20 (+25%)

Suppressing Fire projectile amount: 22 → 44 (+100%)

Suppressing Fire firing speed is doubled

Suppressing Fire hit slow duration: 1 → 2 seconds

Jessie

Giant Turret shots flight speed is doubled

Giant Turret shots now slow their targets by 25%

Giant Turret Damage: 250 → 330 (+30%)

Max

Burst Shot cooldown: 6 → 4 (-33%)

Ruffs

Scattershot laser bounces count: 2 → 3 (+50%)

Scattershot laser damage per shot: 600 → 550 (-17%)

Penny

Penny's Level 3 Treasure now contains a Key (instead of some Hearts)

Penny's Treasure loot increase by 5 Coins/Gems

Penny's Treasure now guarantees at least 5 coins

Archer

Arrow Volley Damage per volley: 400 → 440 (+10%)

Archer DPS: 340 → 400 (+17%)

Witch

Skeleton Barrel now can store up to 2 charges

Elite Skeleton DPS: 80 → 90 (+12%)

Elite Skeleton Health: 1000 → 1100 (+10%)

Poco

Power Chord Damage: 225 → 250 (+12%)

El Primo

El Primo Health: 2400 → 3000 (+25%)

El Primo DPS: 150 → 200 (+33%)

El Primo Level 1 Self Heal: 20 → 30%

El Primo Level 3 Self Heal: 30 → 40%

Bo

Bo Level 1 damage to Monsters Increase: 100% → 120%

Bo Level 3 damage to Monsters increase: 135% → 150%

Mine duration: 12 → 30 seconds (150%)

Stepping on a Mine now stuns for a short duration

Mine damage: 500 → 650 (+30%)

Ice wizard

Freeze spell duration: 3.2 → 4 seconds

Wizard Level 4 Freeze spell duration increase: 40% → 50%

Colt

Bullet Storm damage per bullet: 200 → 230 (+15%)

Colt DPS: 260 → 300 (+15%)

Mavis

Bug Spray now stuns more frequently

Bug Spray duration: 3.5 → 4.5 (+30%)

Coins from Carrot: 2 → 3

Additional Coins for plucking all carrots on the patch: 2→ 3

Mavis picks carrots slightly faster

Greg

Coins from chopping the tree: 8 → 10

Gems from chopping the tree: 2 → 3

Greg chops down trees slightly faster

Squad Busters June 2025 update patch notes: Miscellaneous changes and other bug fixes

The Squad Busters June 2025 update patch notes will tweak the Squad League Unlock requirements. The developer has also improved the Chest Odds in this update so that you can unlock new Squaddies faster. Check out the recent changes and bug fixes below:

Miscellaneous Changes

Squad League Unlock Requirements:

Was owning 5 Common, 5 Rare, 5 Epic Squaddies.

Common, Rare, Epic Squaddies. Is now owning 3 Common, 3 Rare, 3 Epic Squaddies.

Chest Odds

Previously, the odds of getting a new Squaddie improved after opening 100 Chests without a new Squaddie.

Now, the odds for getting a new Squaddie are improved after opening 50 Chests without a new Squaddie.

Chests without a new Squaddie. Baby purchases for maxed Squaddies should now appear as claimed (and count towards the total) on the Hero Journey.

Bug Fixes

The Joystick sometimes got stuck if there were fast consecutive taps.

Fixed a bug where Archer Queen would sometimes bust Heroes in one hit.

Fixed a bug where Heroes and Squaddies would sometimes get stuck outside of the playable area.

Fixed a bug where Tank Girl sometimes remained alive after Hero got busted.

Fixed a bug where Super Archer's Attack Speed wasn't dealing correct damage.

Fixed a bug where Ultra Ruffs would shoot 3 Scattershot lasers instead of intended 4.

Fixed a bug where some players were not able to collect Coins.

Fixed a bug where Bea’s passive bees would sometimes disappear.

Old Mortis Quest sometimes appeared.

Corrected an error in the Battle Healer Level 4 Blazing Light description: The recharge increase was previously stated as 70%, but the actual value is 20%.

The Squad Busters June 2025 update patch notes include so many changes that one might think that the game is set until the next update. However, the developer stated at the end of the patch notes that they are planning to bring more changes in the next week.

