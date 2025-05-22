Squad Busters Squadiversary update: Pinata Party, new hero Mortis, and more

The Squad Busters Squadiversary celebrations will begin on May 22, 2025, and Supercell is bringing plenty of content to celebrate the game's first birthday. According to the X post on the title's official page, the Squadiversary update is bringing a new Pinata Party, and the developer is also planning the launch of Mortis, the new hero, during this update.

This article discusses everything arriving in the Squad Busters Squadiversary update, to help the readers stay ahead of their peers.

Squad Busters Squadiversary Pinata event: How to participate and rewards explained

Supercell is launching an eight-day-long Pinata Party event as a part of the Squad Busters Squadiversary update. Starting from May 23, 2025, at 11:00 am UTC, this community event will last until May 31, 2025. Earn as many Pinata Sticks as possible and earn more prizes.

The developer has provided a guide on how to participate in the event in the in-game mail. According to it, a new Pinata will appear each day. You must team up with friends to break it open. Each Pinata will drop rewards like Hero Points. Furthermore, each will have a chance to drop Mortis, the new hero.

You can earn Pinata Sticks by playing matches, and those that you collect from the matches will also be counted towards the Event Tracker. You can join the Squad Busters Discord server to find helpful teammates for the Pinata Party event.

Supercell is also featuring a new Pinata Party Highlighted Mode during the Squadiversary Pinata Party event. This is a special Duos Mode, where you can team up with your best buddies to complete the event.

The Pinata Party community event of the Squad Busters Squadiversary May 2025 can help you earn exciting rewards like chest multipliers, Hero Points, and more. Check out the rewards from the list below:

Milestone 1 (50 million Pinata Sticks collected): Three Chest Triplers

Three Chest Triplers Milestone 2 (250 million Pinata Sticks collected): 10K Coins

10K Coins Milestone 3 (400 million Pinata Sticks collected): Mortis Emote

Mortis Emote Milestone 4 (700 million Pinata Sticks collected): Hero Points

How to get Mortis from the Squad Busters Squadiversary?

You can get Mortis for free from the Squad Busters Squadiversary events. While you get rewards for completing milestones by collecting Pinata Sticks, you will get a chance to get Mortis, the new hero from the daily Pinatas.

There will be different Pinata stages each day during the Pinata Party event starting from tomorrow. You can have a chance to drop Mortis in all of the daily Pinatas of this event. One of the Pinatas will be a golden one, which will provide Hero Points to help you purchase a new hero.

However, if you don't get Mortis in the first few Pinatas, don't get disheartened, as your chances of getting the Hero will increase as the event progresses. You can check out our previous article to learn more about Mortis, the new hero in Squad Busters.

Ideally, if you can complete all the milestones of the Squad Busters Squadiversary Pinata event you will earn Mortis, a special Mortis Emote, up to 1300 Hero Points, and some other items from this event.

