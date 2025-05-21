Mortis in Squad Busters: Everything we know so far

Supercell is set to return Mortis in Squad Busters as a Summoner Hero through the upcoming Pinata Festival. The Creature of the Night was removed from the game last month along with Barbarian King, Archer Queen, and Royale King, all of whom have since returned to Squad Busters as Hero Characters.
Being a Summoner, Mortis' playstyle will be focused on deploying new units and making them stronger.
This article highlights Stats, Traits, and other details of Mortis in Squad Busters.
Mortis in Squad Busters: Stats, Traits, and more
In Squad Busters 2.0, the Heroes act as the leaders of their respective Squads. These characters have the strongest abilities, which can be deployed strategically to gain the upper hand in battles. Furthermore, if the Hero of a Squad is busted, the player is eliminated from the battle.
Here are the details of Mortis in Squad Busters:
Stats
The stats of Mortis are given below:
- Type: Summoner
- Health: 5800
- Damage: 670
Powers
Here are the Powers of Mortis in Squad Busters:
- Power 1: Sends Summoned Units attacking in a Monster Charge.
- Power 2: Heals himself for 50% of the damage dealt by the Bats.
- Power 3: Summoning from a Tombstone recharges Monster Charge by 50%.
- Power 4: Increases maximum Bats to 7.
- Power 5: Monster Charge Summons an additional Giant Bat.
Mortis Traits
Mortis's Traits focus on boosting Summoned allies:
- Trait 1: Summons up to 5 bats from Tombstones.
- Trait 2: Give Summoned units deal 20% extra damage.
- Trait 3: Gives Summoner Squaddies 20% extra Attack Speed.
- Trait 4: Give Summoned Units 20% extra Health.
- Trait 5: Summons Bats from busted Monsters.
Turbo
Mortis's Turbo ability will help his Squad move faster throughout the battles. The descriptions are as follows:
- Turbo 1: Charges up a Dash Attack while giving the Squad a 100% Speed Boost.
- Turbo 2: Turbo recharges 15% faster
- Turbo 3: Increases starting Turbo charges by 1.
Mortis release date
Mortis in Squad Busters will be unlocked through the Pinata event, featured in the upcoming Squadiversary event. The anniversary event will go live on May 23, 2025.
In the event, players will collect Pinata Sticks from in-game battles to open Pinata Boxes, which may unlock Mortis.
