Mortis in Squad Busters: Everything we know so far

Supercell is set to return Mortis in Squad Busters as a Summoner Hero through the upcoming Pinata Festival. The Creature of the Night was removed from the game last month along with Barbarian King, Archer Queen, and Royale King, all of whom have since returned to Squad Busters as Hero Characters.

Ad

Being a Summoner, Mortis' playstyle will be focused on deploying new units and making them stronger.

This article highlights Stats, Traits, and other details of Mortis in Squad Busters.

Mortis in Squad Busters: Stats, Traits, and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In Squad Busters 2.0, the Heroes act as the leaders of their respective Squads. These characters have the strongest abilities, which can be deployed strategically to gain the upper hand in battles. Furthermore, if the Hero of a Squad is busted, the player is eliminated from the battle.

Here are the details of Mortis in Squad Busters:

Stats

The stats of Mortis are given below:

Type: Summoner

Summoner Health: 5800

5800 Damage: 670

Powers

Here are the Powers of Mortis in Squad Busters:

Ad

Power 1: Sends Summoned Units attacking in a Monster Charge.

Sends Summoned Units attacking in a Monster Charge. Power 2: Heals himself for 50% of the damage dealt by the Bats.

Heals himself for 50% of the damage dealt by the Bats. Power 3: Summoning from a Tombstone recharges Monster Charge by 50%.

Summoning from a Tombstone recharges Monster Charge by 50%. Power 4: Increases maximum Bats to 7.

Increases maximum Bats to 7. Power 5: Monster Charge Summons an additional Giant Bat.

Also read: Is Squad Busters 2.0 update worth it?

Mortis Traits

Mortis's Traits focus on boosting Summoned allies:

Trait 1: Summons up to 5 bats from Tombstones.

Summons up to 5 bats from Tombstones. Trait 2: Give Summoned units deal 20% extra damage.

Give Summoned units deal 20% extra damage. Trait 3: Gives Summoner Squaddies 20% extra Attack Speed.

Gives Summoner Squaddies 20% extra Attack Speed. Trait 4: Give Summoned Units 20% extra Health.

Give Summoned Units 20% extra Health. Trait 5: Summons Bats from busted Monsters.

Ad

Turbo

Mortis's Turbo ability will help his Squad move faster throughout the battles. The descriptions are as follows:

Turbo 1: Charges up a Dash Attack while giving the Squad a 100% Speed Boost.

Charges up a Dash Attack while giving the Squad a 100% Speed Boost. Turbo 2: Turbo recharges 15% faster

Turbo recharges 15% faster Turbo 3: Increases starting Turbo charges by 1.

Also read: Squad Busters May 2025 patch notes

Mortis release date

Mortis in Squad Busters will be unlocked through the Pinata event, featured in the upcoming Squadiversary event. The anniversary event will go live on May 23, 2025.

Ad

In the event, players will collect Pinata Sticks from in-game battles to open Pinata Boxes, which may unlock Mortis.

Check out our other articles on Squad Busters:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More