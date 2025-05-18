Is Squad Busters 2.0 update worth it?

Supercell recently dropped the Squad Busters 2.0 update, introducing the new Hero feature that allows players to deploy one of the four special characters to lead their team. The Fusion system is also revamped, where you can improve your Squaddie more efficiently. Furthermore, there are other benefits such as better Chest rewards, faster battles, and the return of Megas.
With that being said, this article highlights important points, explaining why the Squad Buster 2.0 update is worth it for every player seeking faster battles, more control, and less randomness.
New Heroes in Squad Busters 2.0 update change everything
If you love having a lead character that defines your squad’s strategy, you will enjoy what Heroes bring to the table. Each Hero comes with their own Power, passive Trait, and Turbo ability, and you get to pick one before every match. From Barbarian King’s crushing Mega Punch to Mortis’ Monster Charge summoning bats and monsters, you have way more control over how your squad plays.
The fact that you can start battles with two Squaddies and select two extra Powers from any of your Classic-evolved Squaddies makes every game feel fresh. And if you like upgrading, the new Hero Journey system in the Squad Busters 2.0 update lets you build them up with Hero Points, unlocking new perks, skins, and even more Squaddies along the way.
Fusion, Megas, and better Chests
Fusion’s gotten a big rework in this update. Now you only need two identical Squaddies for a Fusion, and a third pickup turns them into a Mega. Sure, the stat boosts have been dialed down, but with Megas back and easier to get, you’ll be powering up your squad faster than before.
Chests also got smarter. They guarantee upgrades if they’re available, and busted Squaddies will always show up in the next Chest you open. Plus, the decision-making is quicker since you now get two Chest choices instead of three, and prices adjust based on your squad size.
Combat feels faster in the Squad Busters 2.0 update
Turbo mechanics have been reworked, and attacking while moving is now possible (though you deal more damage while standing still). However, you’ll no longer be able to perform endless Turbo boosts. Instead, extra Turbo Boots are consumables, which is a good change since it makes movement boosts feel more valuable.
Better quests and more rewards in the Squad Busters 2.0 update
The quest system used to be hit or miss, where you’d either grind endlessly for one tricky objective or give up altogether. Now, you get six new daily quests, and completing all of them earns you Hero Points. Even beginner quests got a revamp, rewarding you with characters like Greg, Dynamike, and Jessie in the Squad Busters 2.0 update.
