Is Squad Busters 2.0 update worth it?

Supercell recently dropped the Squad Busters 2.0 update, introducing the new Hero feature that allows players to deploy one of the four special characters to lead their team. The Fusion system is also revamped, where you can improve your Squaddie more efficiently. Furthermore, there are other benefits such as better Chest rewards, faster battles, and the return of Megas.

Ad

With that being said, this article highlights important points, explaining why the Squad Buster 2.0 update is worth it for every player seeking faster battles, more control, and less randomness.

New Heroes in Squad Busters 2.0 update change everything

All four Heroes (Image via Supercell)

If you love having a lead character that defines your squad’s strategy, you will enjoy what Heroes bring to the table. Each Hero comes with their own Power, passive Trait, and Turbo ability, and you get to pick one before every match. From Barbarian King’s crushing Mega Punch to Mortis’ Monster Charge summoning bats and monsters, you have way more control over how your squad plays.

Ad

Trending

The fact that you can start battles with two Squaddies and select two extra Powers from any of your Classic-evolved Squaddies makes every game feel fresh. And if you like upgrading, the new Hero Journey system in the Squad Busters 2.0 update lets you build them up with Hero Points, unlocking new perks, skins, and even more Squaddies along the way.

Fusion, Megas, and better Chests

Squaddie selection tab (Image via Supercell)

Fusion’s gotten a big rework in this update. Now you only need two identical Squaddies for a Fusion, and a third pickup turns them into a Mega. Sure, the stat boosts have been dialed down, but with Megas back and easier to get, you’ll be powering up your squad faster than before.

Ad

Chests also got smarter. They guarantee upgrades if they’re available, and busted Squaddies will always show up in the next Chest you open. Plus, the decision-making is quicker since you now get two Chest choices instead of three, and prices adjust based on your squad size.

Also read: Squad Busters: How to unlock Heroes and their abilities

Combat feels faster in the Squad Busters 2.0 update

Mortis engaging in combat (Image via Supercell)

Turbo mechanics have been reworked, and attacking while moving is now possible (though you deal more damage while standing still). However, you’ll no longer be able to perform endless Turbo boosts. Instead, extra Turbo Boots are consumables, which is a good change since it makes movement boosts feel more valuable.

Ad

Better quests and more rewards in the Squad Busters 2.0 update

Expand Tweet

Ad

The quest system used to be hit or miss, where you’d either grind endlessly for one tricky objective or give up altogether. Now, you get six new daily quests, and completing all of them earns you Hero Points. Even beginner quests got a revamp, rewarding you with characters like Greg, Dynamike, and Jessie in the Squad Busters 2.0 update.

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Md Farhan Sajid Md Farhan is a mobile gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A gaming aficionado since his childhood days, Clash Royale was his gateway into this world, and it has culminated in an impressive writing career, garnering more than 7.6 million reads in just 13 months at Sportskeeda. More often than not, he can be found on X unearthing important news to break to the community.



Judo Sloth Gaming, Itzu, and Prettex Gaming are Farhan's favorite Clash of Clans gaming channels. However, if given an opportunity to drop into any game of his choice, Farhan would opt for Pokémon Go as he fantasizes about catching and training various critters like Pikachu, Charizard, and Bulbasaur.



Farhan is currently pursuing a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Business Systems. While this field may not have a direct connection to his passion for esports journalism, the experience he has gathered and the core values he has developed through his education have proven to be invaluable pillars of his work at Sportskeeda.



When he’s taking a break from creating helpful guides for the community, he can be found gaming on his phone, reading manga or novels, and watching football or cricket. Know More