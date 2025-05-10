Squad Busters: How to unlock Heroes and abilities

Squad Busters is all about building your ultimate squad, defeating enemies, collecting loot, and winning matches by gathering gems and outlasting your opponents. With the launch of the game's 2.0 update, Heroes are going to play a crucial role in deciding the outcome of a battle.

Ad

All four Heroes will have their own abilities and a separate Hero progression tracker. You can choose either Barbarian King or Archer Queen to represent as the main Hero after the update for free.

With that being said, this article further describes all four Heroes, their abilities, and how to unlock them.

Choosing your first Hero in Squad Busters

First Hero selection (Image via Supercell)

As mentioned previously, you can choose a free Hero between Archer Queen or Barbarian King when you first launch the game after the 2.0 update goes live. This character will lead your squad in battles, boasting a unique ability that you can activate during fights. Each Hero also has a passive trait that provides constant benefits without needing activation.

Ad

Trending

For instance, if you enjoy close-range combat, the Barbarian King is a great pick. His Mega Slam charges forward and knocks enemies out of the way. Meanwhile, the Archer Queen is perfect for ranged combat. Her arrows deal damage, push enemies back, and split into three smaller projectiles.

Also read: How to get 5000 Squad Busters gems for free?

How to unlock more Heroes in Squad Busters

Archer Queen's profile (Image via Supercell)

After selecting your starter, you can unlock additional Heroes using Coins in the Shop. If you pick Archer Queen as your starter, you’ll be able to buy the Barbarian King with Coins, and vice versa.

Ad

This update introduces four Heroes:

Archer Queen

Barbarian King

Mortis

Royale King

All of them will be available on update day, May 13, except for Mortis. Unlocking him requires a different approach through a special event.

How to unlock Mortis in Squad Busters

Mortis speeding ahead (Image via Supercell)

Mortis can only be unlocked through the Mega Piñata event, launching a few days after the update. As part of Squad Busters’ first birthday celebration, you’ll be able to collect Piñata Sticks during battles. Use them to open piñatas, each of which gives you a chance to find Mortis.

Ad

The more piñatas you open, the better your chances of unlocking him. Additionally, all the Piñata Sticks you collect contribute toward a community event, unlocking extra rewards like Hero Points to upgrade Mortis and your other Heroes. You can also invite your friends to your Piñata Group for faster progression.

Also read: April 29 optional update: Character removal, Plaza adjustments, and more

Heroes' abilities and how to unlock them in Squad Busters

Hero progression tracker for Barbarian King (Image via Supercell)

The Archer Queen's profile is given below:

Ad

Type: Shooter

Shooter Ability: Arrow Split (Fires a powerful arrow that deals damage, pushes enemies back, and then splits into three smaller arrows for extra area damage)

Arrow Split (Fires a powerful arrow that deals damage, pushes enemies back, and then splits into three smaller arrows for extra area damage) Trait: Constantly boosts the attack range and damage of your squad’s ranged Squaddies, letting you pick off enemies from a safe distance.

Constantly boosts the attack range and damage of your squad’s ranged Squaddies, letting you pick off enemies from a safe distance. Turbo Boost: Increases your squad’s sprint speed to help chase enemies or escape tight spots.

Here's the profile of the Barbarian King:

Ad

Type: Fighter

Fighter Ability: Mega Slam (Charges forward, knocking enemies aside and dealing heavy damage to anyone in his path. Perfect for diving into groups of enemies or breaking through obstacles)

Mega Slam (Charges forward, knocking enemies aside and dealing heavy damage to anyone in his path. Perfect for diving into groups of enemies or breaking through obstacles) Trait: Passively increases the attack speed of all close-range Fighters in your squad.

Passively increases the attack speed of all close-range Fighters in your squad. Turbo Boost: Gives your squad a quick burst of speed for chasing down enemies or dodging danger.

Mortis details are given below:

Type: Speedster

Speedster Ability: Shadow Dash (Mortis dashes through enemies, damaging and weakening them while quickly repositioning himself)

Shadow Dash (Mortis dashes through enemies, damaging and weakening them while quickly repositioning himself) Trait: Boosts the movement speed of your entire squad while giving Mortis a unique, faster sprint that’s separate from the standard Turbo Boost.

Boosts the movement speed of your entire squad while giving Mortis a unique, faster sprint that’s separate from the standard Turbo Boost. Turbo Boost: Mortis has a special sprint mechanic instead of the usual Turbo, making him one of the quickest Heroes.

Ad

Here are Royale King's stats:

Type: Summoner

Summoner Ability: Royal Reinforcement (Summons extra Squaddies to join your squad instantly during battle, giving you a temporary numbers advantage)

Royal Reinforcement (Summons extra Squaddies to join your squad instantly during battle, giving you a temporary numbers advantage) Trait: Increases the health and attack of summoned Squaddies.

Increases the health and attack of summoned Squaddies. Turbo Boost: Speeds up your squad in battle.

In Squad Busters, abilities are special moves you manually activate during fights. Each one has a cooldown timer, so you’ll need to use them strategically at the right moment. Meanwhile, the Traits are passive effects that are always active and don’t require manual activation. They give your squad constant advantages based on the Hero you choose.

Ad

Lastly, Turbo Boosts temporarily speed up your squad. Some Heroes, like Mortis, have a unique sprint instead.

Once you’ve unlocked a Hero, you can enhance their abilities, traits, and turbo boosts through the Hero Trail. Earn Hero Points by completing daily quests to level up your Heroes and unlock cosmetic items like skins, emotes, and new Squaddies.

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Md Farhan Sajid Md Farhan is a mobile gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A gaming aficionado since his childhood days, Clash Royale was his gateway into this world, and it has culminated in an impressive writing career, garnering more than 7.6 million reads in just 13 months at Sportskeeda. More often than not, he can be found on X unearthing important news to break to the community.



Judo Sloth Gaming, Itzu, and Prettex Gaming are Farhan's favorite Clash of Clans gaming channels. However, if given an opportunity to drop into any game of his choice, Farhan would opt for Pokémon Go as he fantasizes about catching and training various critters like Pikachu, Charizard, and Bulbasaur.



Farhan is currently pursuing a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Business Systems. While this field may not have a direct connection to his passion for esports journalism, the experience he has gathered and the core values he has developed through his education have proven to be invaluable pillars of his work at Sportskeeda.



When he’s taking a break from creating helpful guides for the community, he can be found gaming on his phone, reading manga or novels, and watching football or cricket. Know More