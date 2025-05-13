Squad Busters May 2025 patch notes: Heroes, Squaddie, and more

The Squad Busters May 2025 patch notes reveal further details about the game's historic 2.0 update, which introduces Heroes, Squaddie, and their abilities. You can now build a balanced squad using different combinations of Squaddies, led by a single Hero. Some other changes are also part of this update, including adjustments to Quest, Fusion, and Megas.

This article provides the detailed Squad Busters May 2025 patch notes.

Heroes highlighted in the Squad Busters May 2025 patch notes

All four Heroes (Image via Supercell)

Heroes are a new character type that leads your Squad into battle and are chosen before matches begin.

There are four Heroes: Barbarian King, Archer Queen, Royale King, and Mortis.

Barbarian King is great in close combat. His Power Move, Mega Punch, charges forward and knocks enemies out of the way.

Archer Queen is a ranged Hero who shoots enemies with a high-powered crossbow. Her X-Snipe deals heavy damage, and even splits into three smaller arrows.

Royale King wants to surround himself with as many Royal Recruits as possible and get as many Coins as possible. Royal Delivery deploys Elite Recruits from a smashing box toss.

Mortis is quick and deadly, wielding his trusty shovel. Monster Charge allows him to summon Bats and order Monsters to attack anything in his way. He can also do a mighty Dash Attack.

The Hero goes into battle with 2 Starting Squaddies. Hero can also choose 2 Powers learned from other Squaddies (and those don’t have to be the same as starting Squaddies).

Each Hero has 3 unique abilities: Trait (passive bonus), Power (active ability), and Turbo (movement boost).

Heroes also have a type: Fighter, Hotshot, Supplier, Summoner, Healer, or Speedster.

Heroes can buff Squaddies of the same type (look for the Hero recommendation icon).

The Squad Busters May 2025 patch notes revealed that the Heroes are unlocked from the Shop using Coins or from Events.

Heroes are upgraded through their Hero Journey using Hero Points - a new currency.

Hero Journey pages include Power/Trait/Turbo upgrades, Squaddies, Skins, and more. A minimum number of items must be bought from previous pages to access more advanced ones.

Squaddie Powers & Evolutions revealed in the Squad Busters May 2025 patch notes

All Squaddies now have Powers (active abilities usable in battle via a Power Button).

Squaddie Traits have been retained, with some rework.

Powers unlock at Classic Evolution (most Squaddies) and upgrade at Ultra.

Traits (passives) unlock and evolve alongside Powers.

Players choose 2 Starting Squaddies to accompany their Hero into battle.

The Hero can utilize 2 Squaddie powers from any Squaddies that have reached Classic level, regardless of which Squaddies are brought into the current Battle.

Evolution costs adjusted: Classic: 30 (from 10), Super: 15 (from 10), Ultra: 6 (from 10), and Ultimate: 3 (from 10).

Star Token rewards increased for each Evolution.

Star Token cost (when bought with Coins) increased from 300 to 350.

Quest rework in the Squad Busters May 2025 patch notes

6 new daily Quests are given every day.

Completing 6 Quests earns a Daily Reward.

You can make progress on multiple Quests at the same time.

All Quest progress resets after the Weekly Reset.

Replacing Quests is possible too, with 1 free reroll every 24h.

Subsequent rerolls will cost Coins.

Completing Quests rewards Hero Points.

Beginner Quests revamped: 7-day onboarding chain rewards Greg, Dynamike, and Jessie.

Fusion & Megas in Squad Busters May 2025 patch notes

Expand Tweet

Fusion now requires 2 identical Squaddies (down from 3).

Megas return. A 3rd pickup upgrades a Squaddie to Mega.

Only one copy of the Squaddie can be present in the Squad now.

Fusion stat boosts reduced: +200% HP to +37.5% HP, +150% Heal to +37.5% Heal, +100% DPS to +20% DPS.

Mega stat boosts: +75% HP / +75% Heal / +40% DPS

Gameplay changes in the Squad Busters May 2025 patch notes

Busting a Hero defeats the Squad, resulting in being defeated.

Spells have been completely removed from matches, the achievement book, and other places.

The Squad can now attack and move simultaneously (attacks are faster while standing still).

As per the Squad Busters May 2025 patch notes, attacking is disabled while moving with Turbo.

Turbo is disabled while standing still, and no longer increases attack speed.

The collectible extra Turbo Boots overclock the Turbo, but those don't recharge automatically anymore.

The extra Turbo Boots are now consumables.

Only the Starting Turbo recharges.

The maximum number of Turbo charges is 6.

Turbo increases movement by 50%.

Lineup draft size reduced from 15 to 9 (3 per rarity) in the latest Squad Busters May 2025 patch notes.

Chests & economy adjustments in the Squad Busters May 2025 patch notes

Star Chest drop rates adjusted for the new Evolution changes.

Star Token cost increased (300 → 350).

Busted Starting Squaddies appear in the next opened Chest.

Chests guarantee upgrades if possible.

Lucky Finds removed — now possible to find busted Fusion or Mega Squaddies.

Chest options reduced from 3 to 2 to quicken decisions.

If all lineup Squaddies are picked and upgraded to Megas, Chests become sold out until a new Squaddie is needed.

Chest costs based on Squad size: 3, 3, 5, 10, 20, 35, 50.

Balance changes & modifiers in Squad Busters May 2025 patch notes

Loot Machines modifier is removed (Image via Supercell)

Busted Squaddies now always drop Coins.

Gem Hunt: Squaddie loot: 8 Gems -> 5 Gems + 5 Coins.

Showdown: Coins: 4 -> 5 (+25%).

Busted Squad loot adjusted: 25 Gems + 1 Key to 20 Gems + 1 Key (in Gem Grab), 30 Coins to 25 Coins + 1 Key (in Showdown).

Monster and Boss HP increased by up to 50%.

Hearts heal amount increased: 250 → 400 (+60%)

New Golden Hearts, heal amount: 1200

Removed 50% damage boost from Mega Potion.

Monsters that drop gems are now marked with an indicator.

Removed Modifiers: Loot Machines, Epic Overload, Crystal Forest, Double Trouble, Fusion Start, Hatchling Herder, Dopplegangers, Timeout, Spell Overload.

Compensations in Squad Busters May 2025 patch notes

Two compensation types: Squaddies that turned into Heroes, and Squaddies that are added to the Hero Journey.

For Squaddies turned into Heroes: A random Squaddie at the same Evolution level, and 1 Hero Point per Baby value (rounded to the nearest 10).

For Squaddies added to Hero Journey: You keep them, and their reward is treated as already claimed. Overflow Squaddies convert into Star Tokens if claimed from Hero Journey while maxed.

Miscellaneous changes in Squad Busters May 2025 patch notes

The Plaza is repaired.

Plaza Chest removed – rewards redistributed to other game systems.

4 new Hero Emotes added.

3 new Hero Skins added per Hero - Classic, Silver, and Gold.

Old Hero Skins retired (Arctic Barbarian King, Robot Archer Queen, Masked Mortis, Maestro Royale King, Resort Royale King, Origami Barbarian King, Undead Barbarian King).

Compensation for retired Skins given in Style Tickets (600 per Skin).

