The Monopoly GO Desert Drift (April 4-5, 2025): Schedule and rewards explained
As players are busy racing each other's teams in the Tycoon Racers event, Scopely maintains the current in-game theme with the new Monopoly GO Desert Drift tournament. Starting April 4, 2025, the new tournament brings plenty of milestones for tycoons to complete. By doing so, players can get Racer tokens (among other rewards) that help them earn more in-game assets by participating and winning in the Tycoon Racers event.
However, completing all the milestones of the Monopoly GO Desert Drift tournament will exhaust a lot of your dice rolls. As such, this article brings the complete list of rewards obtainable from this tournament to help you decide whether it is worth your efforts. Read on to learn more.
Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly GO Desert Drift tournament
The Monopoly GO Desert Drift tournament begins on April 4, 2025, and will last for a day before expiring on April 5, 2025. It has 40 milestones in total, and you can earn up to 6.8K dice rolls and 2.1K Racer tokens by completing all of them.
You have to land on specific tiles and complete certain tasks to unlock these milestones. Doing so will reward you with Sticker Packs and certain boosters like Mega Heist and Builder's Bash, along with other in-game assets you can earn from the tournament.
Check out the complete list of rewards in the table below:
Milestone
Rewards
1
80 Racer tokens
10 points
2
40 dice
25 points
3
Cash
40 points
4
Green Sticker Pack
80 points
5
Cash
120 points
6
100 dice
150 points
7
High Rollwe and Cash
100 points
8
150 dice and Cash
225 points
9
120 Racer tokens and Cash
200 points
10
Yellow Sticker Pack
250 points
11
160 Racer tokens and Cash
275 points
12
225 dice
350 points
13
Cash Boost and Cash
200 points
14
160 Racer tokens
300 points
15
Pink Sticker Pack and Cash
350 points
16
250 dice and Cash
400 points
17
200 Racer tokens
350 points
18
275 dice
450 points
19
Mega Heist and Cash
250 points
20
240 Racer tokens
400 points
21
Cash
500 points
22
325 dice
650 points
23
260 Racer tokens and cash
600 points
24
400 dice
900 points
25
Cash
800 points
26
260 Racer tokens
750 points
27
Cash
850 points
28
425 dice
1K points
29
10 minutes Cash Boost
500 points
30
280 Racer tokens and Cash
800 points
31
Cash
900 points
32
575 dice
1.5K points
33
Cash
1.2K points
34
300 Racer tokens
1K points
35
30 minutes Builder's Bash
750 points
36
700 dice
2K points
37
Cash
1.5K points
38
950 dice
3K points
39
Cash
2K points
40
2.5K dice
7K points
You must land on the Railroad tiles and complete Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn points that will help you complete the milestones. You can get two points for failed Shutdowns and four points for successful ones.
Similarly, you get four points for Small Bank Heists, six for Large Bank Heists, and eight for Bankrupt Bank Heists. However, gathering thousands of points to complete certain milestones won't be easy. Fortunately, you can use the roll multipliers to multiply your point earnings and complete them faster. Feel free to check out our previous article to learn some tips for using roll multipliers.
The best part about the Monopoly GO Desert Drift tournament — similar to other daily tournaments — is that you get to earn extra rewards for your ranking on the points table as well. The number of points you earn during the event will determine your ranking on the table, and while every participant gets a certain amount of Cash, the top 20 players will get some other in-game assets as well.
