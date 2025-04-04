The Monopoly GO Desert Drift (April 4-5, 2025): Schedule and rewards explained

As players are busy racing each other's teams in the Tycoon Racers event, Scopely maintains the current in-game theme with the new Monopoly GO Desert Drift tournament. Starting April 4, 2025, the new tournament brings plenty of milestones for tycoons to complete. By doing so, players can get Racer tokens (among other rewards) that help them earn more in-game assets by participating and winning in the Tycoon Racers event.

However, completing all the milestones of the Monopoly GO Desert Drift tournament will exhaust a lot of your dice rolls. As such, this article brings the complete list of rewards obtainable from this tournament to help you decide whether it is worth your efforts. Read on to learn more.

Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly GO Desert Drift tournament

The Monopoly GO Desert Drift tournament begins on April 4, 2025, and will last for a day before expiring on April 5, 2025. It has 40 milestones in total, and you can earn up to 6.8K dice rolls and 2.1K Racer tokens by completing all of them.

The Builder's Bash boosters can help you upgrade your landmarks at huge discounts for a brief time (Image via Scopely)

You have to land on specific tiles and complete certain tasks to unlock these milestones. Doing so will reward you with Sticker Packs and certain boosters like Mega Heist and Builder's Bash, along with other in-game assets you can earn from the tournament.

Check out the complete list of rewards in the table below:

Milestone Rewards 1 80 Racer tokens 10 points 2 40 dice 25 points 3 Cash 40 points 4 Green Sticker Pack 80 points 5 Cash 120 points 6 100 dice 150 points 7 High Rollwe and Cash 100 points 8 150 dice and Cash 225 points 9 120 Racer tokens and Cash 200 points 10 Yellow Sticker Pack 250 points 11 160 Racer tokens and Cash 275 points 12 225 dice 350 points 13 Cash Boost and Cash 200 points 14 160 Racer tokens 300 points 15 Pink Sticker Pack and Cash 350 points 16 250 dice and Cash 400 points 17 200 Racer tokens 350 points 18 275 dice 450 points 19 Mega Heist and Cash 250 points 20 240 Racer tokens 400 points 21 Cash 500 points 22 325 dice 650 points 23 260 Racer tokens and cash 600 points 24 400 dice 900 points 25 Cash 800 points 26 260 Racer tokens 750 points 27 Cash 850 points 28 425 dice 1K points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 30 280 Racer tokens and Cash 800 points 31 Cash 900 points 32 575 dice 1.5K points 33 Cash 1.2K points 34 300 Racer tokens 1K points 35 30 minutes Builder's Bash 750 points 36 700 dice 2K points 37 Cash 1.5K points 38 950 dice 3K points 39 Cash 2K points 40 2.5K dice 7K points

You must land on the Railroad tiles and complete Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn points that will help you complete the milestones. You can get two points for failed Shutdowns and four points for successful ones.

Here is how to earn points in the Monopoly GO Desert Drift tournament (Image via Scopely)

Similarly, you get four points for Small Bank Heists, six for Large Bank Heists, and eight for Bankrupt Bank Heists. However, gathering thousands of points to complete certain milestones won't be easy. Fortunately, you can use the roll multipliers to multiply your point earnings and complete them faster. Feel free to check out our previous article to learn some tips for using roll multipliers.

The best part about the Monopoly GO Desert Drift tournament — similar to other daily tournaments — is that you get to earn extra rewards for your ranking on the points table as well. The number of points you earn during the event will determine your ranking on the table, and while every participant gets a certain amount of Cash, the top 20 players will get some other in-game assets as well.

