The Monopoly GO Desert Drift (April 4-5, 2025): Schedule and rewards explained

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Apr 04, 2025 20:24 IST
Monopoly GO Desert Drift, Desert Drift in Monopoly GO
The Monopoly GO desert Drift event returns (Image via Scopely)

As players are busy racing each other's teams in the Tycoon Racers event, Scopely maintains the current in-game theme with the new Monopoly GO Desert Drift tournament. Starting April 4, 2025, the new tournament brings plenty of milestones for tycoons to complete. By doing so, players can get Racer tokens (among other rewards) that help them earn more in-game assets by participating and winning in the Tycoon Racers event.

However, completing all the milestones of the Monopoly GO Desert Drift tournament will exhaust a lot of your dice rolls. As such, this article brings the complete list of rewards obtainable from this tournament to help you decide whether it is worth your efforts. Read on to learn more.

Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly GO Desert Drift tournament

The Monopoly GO Desert Drift tournament begins on April 4, 2025, and will last for a day before expiring on April 5, 2025. It has 40 milestones in total, and you can earn up to 6.8K dice rolls and 2.1K Racer tokens by completing all of them.

The Builder&#039;s Bash boosters can help you upgrade your landmarks at huge discounts for a brief time (Image via Scopely)
The Builder's Bash boosters can help you upgrade your landmarks at huge discounts for a brief time (Image via Scopely)

You have to land on specific tiles and complete certain tasks to unlock these milestones. Doing so will reward you with Sticker Packs and certain boosters like Mega Heist and Builder's Bash, along with other in-game assets you can earn from the tournament.

Check out the complete list of rewards in the table below:

MilestoneRewards
180 Racer tokens10 points
240 dice25 points
3Cash40 points
4Green Sticker Pack80 points
5Cash120 points
6100 dice150 points
7High Rollwe and Cash100 points
8150 dice and Cash225 points
9120 Racer tokens and Cash200 points
10Yellow Sticker Pack250 points
11160 Racer tokens and Cash275 points
12225 dice350 points
13Cash Boost and Cash200 points
14160 Racer tokens300 points
15Pink Sticker Pack and Cash350 points
16250 dice and Cash400 points
17200 Racer tokens 350 points
18275 dice450 points
19Mega Heist and Cash250 points
20240 Racer tokens400 points
21Cash500 points
22325 dice650 points
23260 Racer tokens and cash600 points
24400 dice900 points
25Cash800 points
26260 Racer tokens750 points
27Cash850 points
28425 dice1K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points
30280 Racer tokens and Cash800 points
31Cash900 points
32575 dice1.5K points
33Cash1.2K points
34300 Racer tokens1K points
3530 minutes Builder's Bash750 points
36700 dice2K points
37Cash1.5K points
38950 dice3K points
39Cash2K points
402.5K dice7K points
You must land on the Railroad tiles and complete Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn points that will help you complete the milestones. You can get two points for failed Shutdowns and four points for successful ones.

Here is how to earn points in the Monopoly GO Desert Drift tournament (Image via Scopely)
Here is how to earn points in the Monopoly GO Desert Drift tournament (Image via Scopely)

Similarly, you get four points for Small Bank Heists, six for Large Bank Heists, and eight for Bankrupt Bank Heists. However, gathering thousands of points to complete certain milestones won't be easy. Fortunately, you can use the roll multipliers to multiply your point earnings and complete them faster. Feel free to check out our previous article to learn some tips for using roll multipliers.

The best part about the Monopoly GO Desert Drift tournament — similar to other daily tournaments — is that you get to earn extra rewards for your ranking on the points table as well. The number of points you earn during the event will determine your ranking on the table, and while every participant gets a certain amount of Cash, the top 20 players will get some other in-game assets as well.

