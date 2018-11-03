×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Marquez tops qualifying in Malaysia but will start from 7th after penalty

PTI
NEWS
News
8   //    03 Nov 2018, 19:12 IST


Enter caption

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 3 (PTI) Newly-crowned MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez took the pole position but will start from the seventh position after he was penalised for impeding Andrea Iannone during the rain-hit qualifying of the Malaysian Grand Prix here Saturday.

Marquez produced the fastest lap of 2.12.161 in the opening lap itself before crashing at turn 4 in the second lap.

He recovered quickly and returned to the track on his second bike but impeded Iannone at the turn 9, compromising the Italian rider on the corner entry.

He was penalised six places and will start just three spots above his Honda teammate Dani Pedrosa, who finished 10th clocking 2.14.443.

"I think that being able to quickly adapt to sudden changes in track conditions is one of my strong points. Today I took advantage of that, even if, honestly, it wasn't easy," said Marquez.

"It was the first time this weekend we rode in the wet, and we even crashed. But the feeling was there and we achieved the pole position, which is a good feeling even if we'll ultimately start from the third row."

Pedrosa, on the other hand, struggled in the rain.

"Today we made a little step forward on the dry but still not enough to stay in the group who can fight for the victory. Then I struggled a lot in the wet with both medium and soft spec of tyres. I could not find any grip," said Pedrosa.

"That means that tomorrow we will start again from back on the grid and of course this is not good. We will see what the conditions will be at race time and what we can do form the start."

Tech 3 Yamaha's Johann Zarco will now start at pole, while Valentino Rossi and Iannone will be second and third on the grid. Andrea Dovizioso, Jack Miller and Danilo Petrucci will start from row two.

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
MotoGP Japan Qualifying: Andrea Dovizioso secures pole,...
RELATED STORY
Marquez wins Japanese GP, claims 7th World Title at...
RELATED STORY
MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins 2018 World Championship
RELATED STORY
Marquez secures pole position at Austrian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
ThaiGP: Marquez snatches win from Dovizioso; Vinales...
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo defies Marquez of win at Austrian GP
RELATED STORY
MotoGP: 5 interesting facts about the Malaysian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
Thai GP: Rossi misses Pole, Marquez sets record
RELATED STORY
Marquez takes Austrian MotoGP pole -- by 0.002 seconds!
RELATED STORY
MotoGP: Andrea Dovizioso puts on a spectacle to win...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us