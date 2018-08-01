11th Car Rally for Blind 2018 on August 5 at Bangalore.

TSD Rally

Bangalore is all set to witness a unique car rally this friendship day, August 5, Sunday. Rotary Bangalore Abilities along with the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of India (FMSCI) will host the 11th Car Rally for the Blind which will be flagged of by the honourable Transport Minister Mr. D.C Thammanna from the Vega City Mall.

Supporting a noble cause

The Rally will be fund-raiser for the Rotary Bangalore Abilities to build a cross-disability school with infrastructure, technology, and manpower which will be the first of its kind in India.

All you need is a valid Driver's License and a car! to stand a chance to win your first car race

The race/rally will run through some scenic places on the outskirts of the city. This race is held in the Time-Speed-Distance (TSD) format, which is also called a regularity rally where the competitors have to adhere to a given speed by the organizers. The co-driver (Navigator) will read out instructions like directions, landmarks, and speed which is to be followed by the driver to reach the finish line.

I am an excellent driver but where do I find a co-driver?

Your co-driver is a really special celebrity you get to meet on this Friendship day. You will be paired with a visually impaired person who will be your navigator, the instructions and route map will be provided in Braille.

Rallying is all about teamwork, trust in your navigator is the thumb rule of the sport. The navigator will read out the route map and instructions to reach the finish line and grab that shiny trophy of yours!

Really?

Earlier this year Sara McFadden became the first visually impaired person to compete in Irish rallying. The 17-year-old achieved the feat when she navigated for her dad Keith in the Imokilly Stages Rally in Co Cork.

A lot of trophies and a lot of different categories

All the categories will be awarded 1st, 2nd and 3rd place trophies.

The Categories are

Expert Class ( Drivers/ Navigators with previous rally experience) Novice Class (First timers) Ladies Class (All Women Team) Electric Vehicle Class Physically Challenged Driver Class Rural Rotary Club Class

How can I register for this race? How much does it cost? When and Where is it happening?

Registrations: Whatsapp to +91 6361668325

Entry fee: Rs. 2750/-.

Venue: Vega City Mall, No, 172/1, Srinivas Industrial Estate, (Opp Jayadeva circle)

Bannerghatta Road, Dollar Layout, BTM Second Stage, Bengaluru-560072.

Time: 9.00 AM - 4.30 PM

The rally is supported by JKTyre Motorsport, Vega City Mall, and Sportskeeda.

Watch for Classic Rajdoot Bikes at Display and more

For the first time, all the Time Controls will be manned by the men from the Rajdoot 175 Bangalore Chapter along with their classic bikes as early as the 1960's. Acoustic Assassins will storm the floor with power-filled English vocals, Zumba fitness demonstration and much more.