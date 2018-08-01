Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

11th Car Rally for Blind 2018 on August 5 at Bangalore.

Shahid Salman
ANALYST
News
48   //    01 Aug 2018, 12:32 IST


T
TSD Rally

Bangalore is all set to witness a unique car rally this friendship day, August 5, Sunday. Rotary Bangalore Abilities along with the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of India (FMSCI) will host the 11th Car Rally for the Blind which will be flagged of by the honourable Transport Minister Mr. D.C Thammanna from the Vega City Mall.

Supporting a noble cause

The Rally will be fund-raiser for the Rotary Bangalore Abilities to build a cross-disability school with infrastructure, technology, and manpower which will be the first of its kind in India.

All you need is a valid Driver's License and a car! to stand a chance to win your first car race

The race/rally will run through some scenic places on the outskirts of the city. This race is held in the Time-Speed-Distance (TSD) format, which is also called a regularity rally where the competitors have to adhere to a given speed by the organizers. The co-driver (Navigator) will read out instructions like directions, landmarks, and speed which is to be followed by the driver to reach the finish line.

I am an excellent driver but where do I find a co-driver?

Your co-driver is a really special celebrity you get to meet on this Friendship day. You will be paired with a visually impaired person who will be your navigator, the instructions and route map will be provided in Braille.

Rallying is all about teamwork, trust in your navigator is the thumb rule of the sport. The navigator will read out the route map and instructions to reach the finish line and grab that shiny trophy of yours!

Really?

Earlier this year Sara McFadden became the first visually impaired person to compete in Irish rallying. The 17-year-old achieved the feat when she navigated for her dad Keith in the Imokilly Stages Rally in Co Cork.

A lot of trophies and a lot of different categories

All the categories will be awarded 1st, 2nd and 3rd place trophies.

The Categories are

  1. Expert Class ( Drivers/ Navigators with previous rally experience)
  2. Novice Class (First timers)
  3. Ladies Class (All Women Team)
  4. Electric Vehicle Class
  5. Physically Challenged Driver Class
  6. Rural Rotary Club Class

How can I register for this race? How much does it cost? When and Where is it happening?

Registrations: Whatsapp to +91 6361668325

Entry fee: Rs. 2750/-.

Venue: Vega City Mall, No, 172/1, Srinivas Industrial Estate, (Opp Jayadeva circle)

Bannerghatta Road, Dollar Layout, BTM Second Stage, Bengaluru-560072.

Time: 9.00 AM - 4.30 PM

The rally is supported by JKTyre Motorsport, Vega City Mall, and Sportskeeda.


Watch for Classic Rajdoot Bikes at Display and more

For the first time, all the Time Controls will be manned by the men from the Rajdoot 175 Bangalore Chapter along with their classic bikes as early as the 1960's. Acoustic Assassins will storm the floor with power-filled English vocals, Zumba fitness demonstration and much more.



Shahid Salman
ANALYST
Motorsport journalist with the experience behind the wheels | Winner Raid the Himalaya, Dakshin Dare and National Rallies | Formula1 Fanatic
11th Car Rally for Blind 2018 at Bangalore on August 5th.
RELATED STORY
WRC Rally Finland: Sanjay Takale finishes 14th in WRC 3...
RELATED STORY
Indian Rally Driver Takale to make his WRC debut at Rally...
RELATED STORY
Yazeed Al Rajhi wins the grueling Silkway Rally 2018
RELATED STORY
Silkway Rally 2018: Al Attiyah moves to second overall...
RELATED STORY
WRC Finland: Sanjay Takale placed 14th in WRC3 after Leg-1
RELATED STORY
Silkway Rally 2018 Day 3: Hunt hunts down  Al-Attiyah 
RELATED STORY
Interview with Toyota's Katsuhisa Idie: Our ultimate goal...
RELATED STORY
Silkway Rally 2018 Day 4: One second separates Al Rajhi...
RELATED STORY
Silkway Rally 2018 : The Teams, The Cars and Truck line...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us