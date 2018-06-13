24 Hours of Le Mans 2018- Where to watch? Live stream link, Start time, TV Channel Schedule, Circuit Info Circuit De La Sarthe.

Nadal Flags off the 24 hours of Le Mans 2018. Where to watch Live in India & UK- Live Stream link, TV Channel info, and more

THE LE MANS 24 Hours 2018 start will not be as extravagant as the historical years, when the drivers ran across the track before jumping into their cars and driving off in style, but it is still a spectacular moment as 'the greatest race on earth' starts off.

The Le Mans this year will be flagged off by the French tennis sensation and winner of the French Open 2018 Rafael Nadal.

The Frenchman follows in the likes of Fernando Alonso, Brad Pitt, and Chase Carey, all of whom have previously waved the French Tricolor to start the legendary race.

The race on Saturday, June 16th 2.30pm Local time and continue until Sunday, June 17th afternoon when the winner is waved down by the Chequered flag and also engraves his name in the Le Mans history.

When is the 24 Hours of Le Mans?

The 24 hours of Le Mans will take place from Saturday, June 16th to Sunday, June 17th.

It will commence at 2.30pm Local Time ( 6.00pm Indian Standard Time), 1.30pm UK time.

Before that, the first qualifying session is on Wednesday, June 13th with two more Qualifying sessions on Thursday, June 14th, will end at midnight local time.

What TV channel is the 24 Hours of Le Mans on and can I Live stream it?

The 24 Hours of Le Mans will be LIVE on Eurosport 1 ( Sky Channel 410) in the UK.

No TV Channel will Telecast the 24 Le Mans 2018 LIVE in INDIA, you can watch it LIVE on Youtube. ( Link in the article)

The LIVE stream of the 24 Hours of Le Mans will be available on the Official Youtube channel of 24 Hours of Le Mans - 24 Heures du Mans.

LIVE STREAM CHANNEL Link:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcidF1lygZPegIz7kgX8COw

Coverage of the race will begin at 6.00pm IST ( 1.30pm UK, 2.30pm Local Time) on Saturday, June 16 and will go on till Sunday, June 17 afternoon local time.

What circuit is the 24 Hours of Le Mans held at and how many hours do drivers race?

The WEC 24 Hours of Le Mans is held at the Circuit de La Sarthe, Maine, France which is a combination of public roads and purpose-built race track.

The total race will run for a period of 24 hours with each lap being 13.629 Km / 8.469 miles.

Watch Video: A lap around the 24 hours of Le Mans explained, Virtual Onboard.