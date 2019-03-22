×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bengaluru Sprint to give glimpse of all-new INRC

Sal
CONTRIBUTOR
News
16   //    22 Mar 2019, 16:29 IST

INRC
INRC

Bengaluru, March 22: The curtain goes up on the all-new FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship here on Saturday, with the Sprint de Bengaluru 2019 here giving a sneak preview into all the excitement that is in store this season.

The new promoters, Champions Yacht Club, promise to lay out world-class fare at each of the six rounds, bring international drivers and change the very face of motorsports in the country.

The two-day event here has already attracted over 40 teams and will create a record straightaway, by introducing a separate class for ladies. They will be eligible for each of the categories in play, right from INRC, INRC 2, INRC 3, FMSCI 4WD and FMSCI 2WD.

“As our name suggests, our group Champions Yacht Club believes in producing champions. That is our mission as we step in to run the INRC,” the CEO of the company, Vamsi Merla, said.

“We will not only create the ideal platform for our drivers but also afford them international competition on world-class routes to help them get better,” he added.

As a first step, 250 competitors with valid FMSCI Competition License have been covered for INR 5 lakh personal accident & INR 5 lakh towards medical expenses. In addition, 100 Officials have also been covered for INR 25 lakh (personal accident) and INR 1 lakh towards medical expenses. 

The Sprint de Bengaluru 2019, organised under the aegis of the Karnataka Motor Sports Club (KMSC) will see the competitors vie for honours over six stages over the weekend. After many decades, Bengaluru will get to witness and enjoy night stages in an ambience that will seem like a carnival.

The teams will compete over 30 kilometres of Special Stages, after covering the liaison distance of 108 kms. To be held at the LG Champions Green County next to the Bangalore International Airport, fans can hope for a once-in-a lifetime experience.

The event will begin with the unveiling of the FMSCI-approved INRC logo. The top drivers will take part in the customary shakedown before heading for the two night stages on Saturday. On Sunday, the four stages will take place in the morning.

Advertisement

CLASSES :

INRC: Upto 3500 cc (including Turbo Factor) FMSCI R2 Kits | FIA R2 Kits 

INRC 2: Upto 2000 cc

INRC 3: Upto 2000 cc; FMSCI Group N Regulations 

FMSCI 4WD: Open to FIA Homologated Group N, N4, T1 and T2 cars 

FMSCI 2WD: Only for Honda City VTEC, Maruti Esteem and Maruti Baleno homologated, prior to 31st December 2007. 

LADIES CLASS: INRC / INRC 1 / INRC 2 / INRC 3 / FMSCI 4WD / FMSCI 2WD Specifications. 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
INRC Team Champions
Sal
CONTRIBUTOR
Words from a Race Car Driver!
Exclusive: INRC Promoter Vamcy Merla speaks about the 2019 Curtain Raiser & Season
RELATED STORY
Champions Yacht Club ropes in Alan Munroe to head the INRC strategic team
RELATED STORY
Champions group to bid for the promoter rights of INRC and INAC 
RELATED STORY
VW Motorsport India cars excel at FMSCI INRC 2018
RELATED STORY
The countdown for FMSCI, INRC and INAC promoter rights begins
RELATED STORY
Breaking: Champions group win the promoter rights for INRC 
RELATED STORY
Preparations in Full Swing for INRC Finale, Popular Rally'18
RELATED STORY
INRC Coffee Day Rally' 18: Kadur emerges victorious ahead of Ghosh and Bopaiah
RELATED STORY
INRC: Turbocharged R2 likely to feature in 2019 says Sirish Vissa in an exclusive interview 
RELATED STORY
Mazda wins INAC qualifier, Dean crowned the Champion of Dirt-4 Autocross Goa 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us