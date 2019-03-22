Bengaluru Sprint to give glimpse of all-new INRC

INRC

Bengaluru, March 22: The curtain goes up on the all-new FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship here on Saturday, with the Sprint de Bengaluru 2019 here giving a sneak preview into all the excitement that is in store this season.

The new promoters, Champions Yacht Club, promise to lay out world-class fare at each of the six rounds, bring international drivers and change the very face of motorsports in the country.

The two-day event here has already attracted over 40 teams and will create a record straightaway, by introducing a separate class for ladies. They will be eligible for each of the categories in play, right from INRC, INRC 2, INRC 3, FMSCI 4WD and FMSCI 2WD.

“As our name suggests, our group Champions Yacht Club believes in producing champions. That is our mission as we step in to run the INRC,” the CEO of the company, Vamsi Merla, said.

“We will not only create the ideal platform for our drivers but also afford them international competition on world-class routes to help them get better,” he added.

As a first step, 250 competitors with valid FMSCI Competition License have been covered for INR 5 lakh personal accident & INR 5 lakh towards medical expenses. In addition, 100 Officials have also been covered for INR 25 lakh (personal accident) and INR 1 lakh towards medical expenses.

The Sprint de Bengaluru 2019, organised under the aegis of the Karnataka Motor Sports Club (KMSC) will see the competitors vie for honours over six stages over the weekend. After many decades, Bengaluru will get to witness and enjoy night stages in an ambience that will seem like a carnival.

The teams will compete over 30 kilometres of Special Stages, after covering the liaison distance of 108 kms. To be held at the LG Champions Green County next to the Bangalore International Airport, fans can hope for a once-in-a lifetime experience.

The event will begin with the unveiling of the FMSCI-approved INRC logo. The top drivers will take part in the customary shakedown before heading for the two night stages on Saturday. On Sunday, the four stages will take place in the morning.

CLASSES :

INRC: Upto 3500 cc (including Turbo Factor) FMSCI R2 Kits | FIA R2 Kits

INRC 2: Upto 2000 cc

INRC 3: Upto 2000 cc; FMSCI Group N Regulations

FMSCI 4WD: Open to FIA Homologated Group N, N4, T1 and T2 cars

FMSCI 2WD: Only for Honda City VTEC, Maruti Esteem and Maruti Baleno homologated, prior to 31st December 2007.

LADIES CLASS: INRC / INRC 1 / INRC 2 / INRC 3 / FMSCI 4WD / FMSCI 2WD Specifications.

