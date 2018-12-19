Breaking: Champions group win the promoter rights for INRC

Shahid Salman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 157 // 19 Dec 2018, 17:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Champions Group Chairman, Sudhakar Rao Hema Malini, Vamcy Merla, and the INRC Drivers

Photo Credits: Machu Machaiah Max

The Champions Yacht club headed by the Champions group have won the bid for promoter rights of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship series for starting from 2019 till 2021.

The bids for the premier series national championship were revealed in the presence of the representatives of various organizations at Chennai today. The director of Champions Yacht Club Vamcy Merla who also was the brainchild of forming one of the most successful rallying teams in the country, Team Champions was present during the event.

The Chairman of the Champions group Subhakar Rao and Vamcy have some grand plans for the INRC, some of them being supporting ten talented newcomers to the sport along with ten women drivers. The primary plan is to hike the winning prize money for all classes and a special recognition award with an amount of 2.5 lakhs INR for the shining star of the INRC-3 class (Group-N ). The promoter also has plans of awarding a cash prize of 2.5 lakhs for the best rally organizing club in a bid to improve the standards of the rallies run in India.

The Champions group have also promised to inculcate new and innovative methods to make the rally events in the country close to International standards. The Champions will also be a sponsor for the Indian National Autocross Championships.

Advertisement