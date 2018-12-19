×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Breaking: Champions group win the promoter rights for INRC 

Shahid Salman
SENIOR ANALYST
News
157   //    19 Dec 2018, 17:49 IST

Champions Group Chairman, Sudhakar Rao Hema Malini, Vamcy Merla, and the INRC Drivers
Champions Group Chairman, Sudhakar Rao Hema Malini, Vamcy Merla, and the INRC Drivers

Photo Credits: Machu Machaiah Max

The Champions Yacht club headed by the Champions group have won the bid for promoter rights of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship series for starting from 2019 till 2021.

The bids for the premier series national championship were revealed in the presence of the representatives of various organizations at Chennai today. The director of Champions Yacht Club Vamcy Merla who also was the brainchild of forming one of the most successful rallying teams in the country, Team Champions was present during the event.

The Chairman of the Champions group Subhakar Rao and Vamcy have some grand plans for the INRC, some of them being supporting ten talented newcomers to the sport along with ten women drivers. The primary plan is to hike the winning prize money for all classes and a special recognition award with an amount of 2.5 lakhs INR for the shining star of the INRC-3 class (Group-N ). The promoter also has plans of awarding a cash prize of 2.5 lakhs for the best rally organizing club in a bid to improve the standards of the rallies run in India.

The Champions group have also promised to inculcate new and innovative methods to make the rally events in the country close to International standards. The Champions will also be a sponsor for the Indian National Autocross Championships.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
INRC Team Champions
Shahid Salman
SENIOR ANALYST
Motorsport journalist with the experience behind the wheels | Winner Raid the Himalaya, Dakshin Dare and National Rallies | Formula1 Fanatic
The countdown for FMSCI, INRC and INAC promoter rights...
RELATED STORY
Champions group to bid for the promoter rights of INRC...
RELATED STORY
48 entries for INRC Coffee Day India Rally 2018 at...
RELATED STORY
Team Champions set to become the largest team in the...
RELATED STORY
Preparations in Full Swing for INRC Finale, Popular Rally'18
RELATED STORY
"If things go as per our plans, Team Champions will...
RELATED STORY
INRC: Home Hero Hulk set to defend his crown, Driver &...
RELATED STORY
INRC Coffee Day Rally' 18: Kadur emerges victorious ahead...
RELATED STORY
MRF FMSCI INRC Finale: Three-way title fight on the cards...
RELATED STORY
INRC Popular Rally 1983 - 2017 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us