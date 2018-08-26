Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
British Grand Prix cancelled after heavy rain at Silverstone

26 Aug 2018
MotoGP at Silverstone - cropped
Rain during the MotoGP at Silverstone

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone was cancelled after heavy rain throughout Sunday at Silverstone prevented the race from going ahead.

Race organisers had tried to avoid the worst of the inclement weather by bringing the race forward to an 11:30am start time, yet proceedings were never able to get under way as rain lashed down throughout the afternoon.

Saturday's final practice session had to be abandoned following a series of crashes, including one involving Tito Rabat, who required surgery on the triple-leg break he suffered.

There was standing water out on the track on Sunday morning and Alvaro Bautista came off during his sighting lap.

That preceded the first of a series of delays and the race was eventually called off just after 4pm local time with no improvement in the conditions.

It had already been confirmed that for the race to take place, it had to go ahead on Sunday, and that there was no possibility of pushing the event back to Monday.

"We've been forced to cancel today's event due to the track condition," race director Mike Webb told a press conference. 

"Primarily it's due to water accumulated on the surface. The circuit in some places is not safe because of the way the water does not drain from the surface.

"We did everything we possibly could to run an event today."

Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez currently leads the drivers' standings ahead of Movistar Yamaha's Valentino Rossi and Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo.

 

TITLE STANDINGS

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 201
2. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) 142
3. Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) 130
4. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 129
5. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) 113

1. Repsol Honda 267
2. Ducati 259
3. Movistar Yamaha 255
4. Alma Pramac Racing 166
5. Suzuki Ecstar 150

